They laughing at us shoving more mRNA up our butts:

What is happening? Is the entire check and safety aspects damaged too? Who is safe- guarding and certifying the planes and industry? AA has real problems.

I say again, the FAA, NTSB, Transport agency Duffy, pilots, all must demand a mandate that all pilots or anyone linked to the industry etc. must pass medical testing for Malone mRNA shot blood clots via chest MRIs, high-sensitivity troponin test, D-Dimers, EKGs etc. before entering cockpit…this was needed and needed still…a must. We have pilots flying with silent myopericarditis that under stress of turbulence, landing or takeoff can cause the blood stream to be flooded with catecholamines dopamine, adrenaline etc. that can place an already scarred heart muscle myocardia (the electrical conduction already hobbled due to the scarring myocarditis) to be stressed and go into atrial fibrillations and eventual cardiac arrest and death mid- flight. Must a few planes fall from the skies for the FAA etc. to act?

AA has serious issues with its planes.

The air-traffic control industry is sub-optimal at present.

At least one person was injured when a plane departing Denver International Airport was forced to abort takeoff due to a landing gear failure — causing passengers to flee the flaming and smoking aircraft on an inflatable emergency slide in a chaotic scene captured on harrowing video Saturday.

American Airlines Flight 3023 had a landing gear incident as it was taking off for Miami around 2:45 p.m. local time, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

“Flight 2023, you got a lot of smoke,” an air traffic controller can be heard telling the pilot in cockpit audio from Live ATC, 9News reported.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.