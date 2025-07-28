Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
zab's avatar
zab
6mEdited

They ta1nted you f00d and hld it c0verup exp0sed.,.,.,

https://disq.us/url?url=https%3A%2F%2Ft.co%2FdDe1PBAQX0%3AClSkQT2cBQmwlMYxqQGGWc7A464&cuid=2nyhb5

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Annie's avatar
Annie
2h

I was a F/A for a total of 18 years. First in the 1970’s and into the 1980’s. I loved my job in those days. I had two “emergencies” in those days. We briefed our pax for emergency landings in both incidents. Landing gear issues both times.

When we landed everything was smooth as glass and no problem.

I returned to flying in 2007 and let me tell you what a change!

I had three different emergencies where we briefed pax for landing.

Last one was pretty serious because the fuel was leaking from one wing into the other.

Plane was difficult for the to fly was of weight of the fuel starting to concentrate in one wing. Serious s**t!

Anyway had everybody briefed for the emergency landing and the fellas did such a spectacular jog getting the plane on the ground everything came out fine. Didn’t need to evacuate after landing. We used the loading door in the normal manner.

But, what I see now says is airline and air traffic foopas. Screwups! DEI HIRES…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture