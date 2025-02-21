WTF? 40-year old Trump a KGB agent? codename 'Krasnov'? The left, deepstate, RINOs, democrats, Republicans, haters of Trump cannot stop so they pull this now? This is MADNESS!! No evidence presented!!
I don't (cannot) believe none of this and ask you to disregard this bull, this smear and slander campaign on Trump! This is a reckless, terrible attack on Trump; is Trump going to Moscow May 9th 2025?
Who is this man below?
Trump was recruited by KGB with codename 'Krasnov', claims ex-Soviet spy...
Explosive post on FACEBOOK; NO evidence presented...
'File privately managed by one of Putin's close associates'...
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
The swamp is desperate. It will get crazier, the propaganda . Prayers for the President and his team, hedge of protection.
Ha ha ha ha. They're fuckin desperate!