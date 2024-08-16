5 (five) illegal immigrants charged with kidnapping Indiana teen; US Immigration and Customs Enforcement has issued a detainer for the five men; Five illegal immigrants were arrested in Missouri early
early Monday for allegedly kidnapping a teen girl in Indiana. All five men in the car were arrested and booked into the Macon County Jail. The suspects are as follows: Marlon Aguilar, 44, of Honduras;
Arturo Eustaquio, 41, of Mexico; Noe Guzman Hernandez, 24, of Mexico; Daniel Ruiz Lopez, 19, of Mexico; and Carlos Funez, 56, of Honduras.
Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to Fox News Digital that the men are all in the country illegally. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued a detainer for the five men.
All five came into the country illegally and were being held without bail on kidnapping charges.
All “held without bail”? Finally. Keep them incarcerated - use those encampments designated for anti-Vxrs for illegals, plently of prison encampments available.