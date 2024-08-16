Arturo Eustaquio, 41, of Mexico; Noe Guzman Hernandez, 24, of Mexico; Daniel Ruiz Lopez, 19, of Mexico; and Carlos Funez, 56, of Honduras.

Missouri State Highway Patrol confirmed to Fox News Digital that the men are all in the country illegally. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has issued a detainer for the five men.