6 (six) short videos I find very interesting on the Iran Israel US war and bombing; main point, not one of Trump's cabinet, not one of his advisors, his bobble head 'yes men' told him the truth;
shame on all of them! no one dissuaded POTUS Trump on this disaster and he was told DO NOT do it by informed military IN THE KNOW people...but the bobble heads who always say YES, persuaded him
What is your view on these 5 videos? are they all nuts? I am interested for I like listening to all sides. I learn that way. I may not even agree with the videos but I flesh out nuggets. Your view?
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
why are sending ONLY our sons and daughters to die in this Iran war? why not others? that is fucked up! not our sons and daughters as this benefits others. this has zero to do with USA at this time. we went and touched what we should not have and now we are fucked up and trapped...and Iran rag dolling us and not letting us go.
I learn and can debate because I am open to all sides and try to listen and be fair and learn...my head is not up MAGA or FOX's ass though I so support Trump.