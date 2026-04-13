Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

why are sending ONLY our sons and daughters to die in this Iran war? why not others? that is fucked up! not our sons and daughters as this benefits others. this has zero to do with USA at this time. we went and touched what we should not have and now we are fucked up and trapped...and Iran rag dolling us and not letting us go.

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

I learn and can debate because I am open to all sides and try to listen and be fair and learn...my head is not up MAGA or FOX's ass though I so support Trump.

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