Misdirection…what the eyes see and the ears hear, the mind believes…

that he is a leftist con, leftists accuse you always of what they themselves are doing to you to misdirect you (Swordfish below)…you did not realize he has you not thinking that the very same mRNA vaccine that killed your family, that he was responsible for it also, his work…is in it…with Weissman, Bourla, Bancel et al…but sssshhhh, you fell for it…you cannot think clearly…you are a good person, decent heart, he preyed on that…

it is he you must run from…he brought you death with Sahin, Kariko, Bourla, Bancel, Weissman and his issue is he cannot accept we figured him out…

when he threatened Kariko likely with violence based on the Atlantic piece and she was singing out to us readers in that interview that he is basically a fraud, that he did basically NOTHING…para in his own mind he overplayed his importance….para…it made me understand the animal we were dealing with…

be warned…you were the victim of the Horseman from Virginia…the squinter…the stepstool one…always arguing with someone to make up for his SMS…

Swordfish, 2001 Misdirection (youtube.com)