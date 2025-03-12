POTUS Trump, someone I support, hoping for his safety and success, someone I think could make it to Rushmore, continues to mislead the nation that the COVID lockdowns and Malone et al. mRNA transfection LNP vaccines saved lives. He actually knows they never did!

Remember, people like me 2 to 3 weeks after lockdowns started March 2020, were telling the nation and world that COVID (or whatever it was causing some severe breathing pulmonary issues in high-risk elderly etc. e.g. toxin, poison, chemical or even a virus) was of no issue and the fatality rate would be less than even seasonal flu.

That all we needed to do was nothing. Nothing. No lockdowns, no vaccine. Certainly not for a mutating RNA respiratory virus. Just protect high risk vulnerable. We knew data from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, and USS Theodore Roosevelt air craft carrier and Charles de Gaulle (French Aircraft carrier) where the infections and deaths were markedly low. We learnt of the age-risk stratification from these ships and that COVID was indeed amenable to risk stratification and that your baseline risk (age-risk) was prognostic on outcomes (predicted), on severity of outcome.

Fact is no lockdown saved any lives, no school closure, no mRNA Bourla Sahin Pfizer Moderna et al. vaccine saved any life, not one! No healthy child in USA across 5 years now got this and got severely ill or died. Not one! Lockdown polices actually killed!

Not one COVID lockdown lunatic policy worked, not one! We had a fraud fake PCR created pandemic based on NOTHING, based on a lie, and forced people to lock down to NOTHING and brought a mRNA vaccine for NOTHING and the irony is that the worthless vaccine actually harmed us…the mRNA vaccine could not work mechanically, was ineffective, deadly etc. It did not work. Just skewed towards harms.

While I support POTUS Trump and still consider him the best option to fixing wrongs, he continues to mislead the nation that OWS and the mRNA vaccines saved lives! They did not! STARGATE (Altman, Ellison grift) being foisted on us was a disastrous news announcement, it is pure grift!

The reality is that the pandemic response under Fauci et al. harmed America. POTUS Trump led it. Misled, he was, for sure, but he led it. He is responsible. Is and was.

Yes, Biden et al. continued the lockdowns and rolled out the mRNA vaccine and mandated it. Both the Trump and Biden administrations’ decisions killed Americans by their failed devastating COVID policies, and it is devastating that the new people appointed to health agencies in the US government are so silent and are going along with deception. As if COVID never happened. Muzzled. Clearly in no way wanting to do anything as to the deadly mRNA vaccines. We have been lied to and misled and defrauded. These mRNA vaccines cannot remain on market even if you seek to re-examine them as to safety. I am hoping that one of them, Bobby Kennedy Jr. finds his legs and voice and stands up as I know he wants to.

America and world were badly hurt by the Trump pandemic response (misled as he was and extended catastrophically by Biden et al. maybe even worse) and his lunatic inept Task Force save Giroir. Nothing worked, nothing they did or said and all they did was in response to NOTHING. They created a pandemic of fear out of nothing and had we done nothing, most who died would have been alive today. It was the medical policies and response that harmed and killed most people with massive abuse, isolation, dehydration, malnourishment, denial of antibiotics, sedatives like propofol, ketamine, midazolam, lorazepam, morphine, fentanyl etc. that killed our high-risk, DNR orders, kidney and liver toxic failed Ebola drug Remdesivir and the Kushner ventilators. What we did in response is what killed most Americans.

We re-elected POTUS Trump in the hopes that he would fix the wrongs of COVID and make Americans ‘whole’ again because the harms were due to his actions with OWS and the mRNA vaccines (and Biden’s) e.g. reversal of LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act, a victim compensation fund, complete stoppage of the mRNA gene vaccine etc.

We wait. Nothing has been done.

No one has apologized and taken responsibility. No one has been held to account. No one. It is as if COVID and what they did never happened.

But we wait. We await Bobby Jr. I have hope in him. I have hope still in POTUS Trump. I have zero in the people around him.

On top of this, the fly over blue-collar factory worker taxpayer struggle to make it day to day as we careen into recession and more inflation, and as we watch billionaires cavort in Palm Beach.

We wait.

‘I have zero against Musk, I am even saying had Trump done this differently saying 1) we need to examine inefficiencies and waste and reduce it and eliminate it in our government agencies that existed across both administrations for decades 2)we will thus set up an agency called DOGE 3)I have asked Elon Musk to head it and it will get a staff who will be vetted 4)Musk and senior people will be called to the hill to be vetted and to testify under oath to explain the nature of the agency and their tasks and be questioned under oath to ensure no conflicts etc. and that their mandate aligns with congress etc. and afford them the chance to be honest with congress and open and transparent and to get the blessings of congress’....

had Trump done that, or a variation of that, the nation would not been angst...and would accept Musk…today, they do not want him…no matter how much POTUS shoves him down our throat…but the way this is and was done as if they e.g. Musk, have zero accountability... and still do not, relegating cabinet level people to navel gazers.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)