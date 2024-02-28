50 to 80 years....yes come back in 50 to 80 years with this mRNA technology crap, for today, it is deadly & does not work & mass indiscriminate mRNA vaccination was a catastrophe, killed massive
numbers, so get to hell away from us Bourla, Bancel, Weissman et al., get away Malone, get your grifting tails into lab and spend 80 years & bring us proper safety testing with dish, animal research
go away for 80 years and come again with full animal testing, all types of toxic data, before we can look at this filth again…you failed. shove your mRNA technology….you sought to benefit with money et al. First!…you cared not one bit for humans, else you would have safety tested. you did not, you lied…
it will take that long for you to bring us bullet-proof data on safety, to gain our confidence, to even accept this madness, to get over the disaster now. mRNA technology and vaccine kills!
the brighter future this mRNA may have needs 80 years of strong safety research before we look at it. again. and still, we have no guarantee we will be interested in it then. and even so, for that 80 year period, you need to have daily ETHICAL debates, with the nations, the peoples, for many ethical questions remain and must guide whether we accept this or not, if it is ever shown to work SAFELY!
I do not think it can ever be shown to work safely!
today, its DEAD, DEAD, DEAD!
How about we just stop with all vaccines, period? No 50 years. No 80 years. Just NO.
The utter disregard for safety and transparency and, incredibly, the TOTAL lack of concern for the people they injured and killed with their shoddy product says it all.