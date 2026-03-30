Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
1h

this is not in USA's national interests. It is not! the US bombing Iran was not in US's national interest.

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Jeck
2hEdited

Klaus Schwab's "polycrisis" fantasy fulfilled

Satanyahoo's doomsday fantasies fulfilled

Trump humilated (if this continues to go sideways) to his puppeteers' and Satan's delight

Globalist agenda moves forward as Trump admin loses favor.

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