risk ONE life…?

We DO NOT want to see this again! We had enough of this in Iraq and Afghanistan! We have not gotten over Vietnam.

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH

The American people, poll after poll say NO, they do not want this war with Iran. Yet POTUS Trump does not take the polls seriously, he attacks FOX news poll…

The truth is that Iran was NOT an imminent threat to USA, a theoretical one but we had many tools in the tools box to handle it, so why? sanctions et al. so which congressman and woman, which US Senator has the blood of their sons and daughters to shed for this? their grand kids? why must Americans shed blood for this? are any of their children among these troops? Nancy Mace said congress must vote to approve any such troops but the administration and congress flips her the bird…why?

As the government is shut and TSA cannot get paid and the public is at risk et al., Lindsey Graham heads to Disney World, he could not give a fuck! As our troops head to Middle East to shed blood, he was happy sipping coffee as it is not his blood or his family’s. Could he guarantee that no American would be harmed? He cannot. But he does not care. None of them care. It is not them on the line.

We DO NOT want to see this and we plead with POTUS Trump again, to take the off-ramp, de-escalate, and bring the troops home. We cannot risk this. Not for this. The mighty US military has done enough damage, all we need to do is via covert operations, secure the enriched uranium but end this now. Bring them home. We are creating enemies for centuries to come with the Middle East. ‘Time’ to these people is not years or decades but it is millennia. Hatred will be handed down and we will pay the price. We are being placed at risk in the homeland. Many high-risk people are in the homeland. We know this. In Biden’s time, many came in. We are breached. In Obama’s time, many were let in. Even in Trump and certainly in Bush’s.

The Enemy is within: Counterterrorism experts fear sleeper cells could be poised inside US; Security experts warn that the fallout could extend beyond the Middle East!

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

RESOLVX HEALTH