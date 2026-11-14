What matters to me is who will do best for USA, I used to care about party but now know it is a uni-party corrupted kleptocratic, kakastocratic band of thieves, a cabal of high-crime bandits. So I am open. I still stand by POTUS Trump and pray for him. But the Republicans have failed! Democrats too but I will look at what they are selling now. Too. As it stands, 2028 favors Democrats to even expand the house and Senate and take the White House. Truth is the first 2 years of Trump term 2.0, was a disaster, a failure. I want Trump to fix this, his legacy too.
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some say deliberately inflicted, this FAA shut down etc. so some say fake, to shift the media 24/7 coverage of the Nvidia and spy scandal which threatens to take many big players in DC down. your thoughts?
For me to give them some leg, they have to evidence how they will safeguard the border. Not the madness under bed builder Noem and her DHS contract kickback lover Corey, but a humane decent, proper, legal, non-dehumanizing process...