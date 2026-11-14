Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump’s War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

some say deliberately inflicted, this FAA shut down etc. so some say fake, to shift the media 24/7 coverage of the Nvidia and spy scandal which threatens to take many big players in DC down. your thoughts?

Reply
Share
8 replies by Dr. Paul Alexander and others
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
2h

For me to give them some leg, they have to evidence how they will safeguard the border. Not the madness under bed builder Noem and her DHS contract kickback lover Corey, but a humane decent, proper, legal, non-dehumanizing process...

Reply
Share
12 more comments...

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for writing, podcasting, and media founders.