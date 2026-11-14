What matters to me is who will do best for USA, I used to care about party but now know it is a uni-party corrupted kleptocratic, kakastocratic band of thieves, a cabal of high-crime bandits. So I am open. I still stand by POTUS Trump and pray for him. But the Republicans have failed! Democrats too but I will look at what they are selling now. Too. As it stands, 2028 favors Democrats to even expand the house and Senate and take the White House. Truth is the first 2 years of Trump term 2.0, was a disaster, a failure. I want Trump to fix this, his legacy too.