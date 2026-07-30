faulted Redfield, to me a God fearing man, we became work friends as he has a sub-office at HHS when the Task Force was struck up early 2020, and we had a good work relationship but he was weak and could not handle the malfeasants undercutting Trump (or him) at CDC; Redfield IMO is/was a smart person but was clueless on COVID (or toxin, poison, chemical that caused the symptoms we ascribe to ‘COVID’) or what was happening as it was a purely made up ‘manufactured/ PCR over-cycled event and he to me was just trying to keep up and spoke a lot of nonsense on the podium. None of the morons on the COVID Task Force IMO showed depth or expertise save Giroir.

Can he get there, to Rushmore given the failure of COVID response, the deadly operation warp speed OWS lockdowns and deadly approved Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer Moderna, Sahin, BioNTech, Kariko, RFK Jr., Weissman, Tureci et al. mRNA deadly gene platform vaccine (including DNA viral vector platform)…? can he? can he live down and fix the disaster of the Epstein pedophile madness whereby it appears folk in his own orbit needs to answer to links to the under-aged girls fucking clan led by Epstein? what did he know? I do not think he touched any under-aged girls.

Redfield told me personally one day in 2020 as he came to HHS to have a meeting with my boss and I was there…what is interesting is that the decided upon distance of 6 feet was not science based and could have been 3 or 12 or 9 feet…they just went with 6 feet…it really was COVID in full bore, where all of COVID was a lie and made up out of thin air…yet they hardened the lockdowns and extended them with no basis, other than ‘they could’…power, money, agenda…dark agendas like the PATRIOT ACT basis, they sought to bring the PREP Act…violative no basis Acts…to transform our lives….the 6 foot rule was like the PCR ‘process’ used to detect positives whereby they knew using a 95% false positive process only designated 95 of each 100 persons positive when they were false positive…we shut down societies on a 95% false positive process…took people out of society, kids out of schools etc. on a lie…business owners hung themselves…due to business failure due to 6 foot rule but the criminals like Fauci et al. did not care…none of the Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse…that’s why I say with proper court hearings and judges and juries, some should face death penalty….again, PCR was never a diagnostic test…it is a DNA amplification process for research etc. not a test. they never explained that to Trump.

I was vindicated as to 6 foot rule and so much linked to fraud of COVID23, folk like me, Dr. Atlas (hero of mine), Yeadon, Couey, Hodkinson, McCullough, Risch, Urso, Ladapo, the good work of Jenny B Martin, these folk…

Dr. Scott Gottlieb (prior FDA commissioner) went on media and said it was made up, to verify what I had said openly. It was made up.