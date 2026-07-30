Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Milton Farrow
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THANK YOU FOR YOUR INPUT-- THE IMPORTANCE OF GETTING INFORMATION FROM PEOPLE LIVING BIT IN THE FIELD IS FAR MORE VALUABLE THAN READING THE FUCKING SPEC SHEETS KOF THE MANUFACTURERS

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