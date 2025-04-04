6 overnight stories: 1) Ted Cruz breaks with POTUS Trump over tariffs calls it a tax 2)Trump changes Marine one (1) helicopter in Miami due to problem 3)US army to cut 90,000 soldiers 4)Trump fires
fires director of National Security Agency (lack of loyalty) purging NSA US Cyber Command and NSA Top Boss Timothy Haugh and His Deputy Director 5)Chief SCOTUS Justice Roberts cozy with lawfare Norm
Eisen; a bombshell revelation that’s sending shockwaves through conservative circles, it turns out Chief Justice John Roberts has been rubbing elbows with none other than Norm Eisen—the radical leftist operative who’s spent years orchestrating lawfare campaigns against President Donald Trump and his allies; 6) DOW futures down another 1200 for Friday 4th indicating another crushing day for stocks 7) China responds and imposes 34% tariff on USA starting April 10th
Thank you for the stories behind the stories. Now it makes more sense why justice Roberts’ strange actions have happened after you revealed his relationship with the prosecutor. This is wrong and highly unethical. Good luck.