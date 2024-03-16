The growing list, now 67 to be investigated and placed under oaths:

Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)

Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)

Belinda Gates

Formr VP Mike Pence

Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)

Dr. Rick Bright

Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)

Dr. Peter Marks

Dr. Katalin Karikó

Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister)

Jeremy Farrar

D Hinshaw

Dr. Peter Jüni

Dr. Peter Hotez

Dr. Leana Wen

Slavitt

Sanjay Gupta (CNN)

Schwab

Bill Gates

College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta

SAGE (UK)

Dr. Janet Woodcock

Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)

College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)

Amanda Pritchard (NHS)

Ferguson

Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister

Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)

David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario

Christine Grady (ethics NIH)

Mandy Cohen

Paul Offit

Andrea Horwath

Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)

Dr. Drew Weissman

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Howard Njoo

Dr. Scott Gottlieb

All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol

Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)

Michael Osterholm

Dr. Deborah Birx

College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)

Dr. Bonnie Henry

Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)

Dr. Theresa Tam

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)

Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)

Baric

Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)

Mark Zuckerburg

Jack Dorsey

Moncef Slaoui

Daszak

Eric Topol

Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)

Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC

Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician

Jacinda Ardern

Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding

Dr. Asish Jha

Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)

CNN e.g. Cuomo, Gupta etc.

FOX News e.g. Siegel

The New York Times Editorial Board

Andrew Cuomo (New York Governor)

Andrew Hill

Tom Frieden

DR. PAUL ALEXANDER

FEB 21

I now add these 5 to the 50 list: Matt (Midazolam Hancock), Hinshaw, College of Physicians & Surgeons Ontario & Alberta, & Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)

