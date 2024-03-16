68 Horsemen of COVID Apocalypse (up from 65 due to your lobbying & intel, thanks!) who brought us death, harms, destruction, mayhem, fake PCR-induced non-pandemic, mRNA vaccine; Mike Pence is added
Dr. Peter Jüni, Ontario Science Table, Dr. Rick Bright, Former VP Mike Pence
The growing list, now 67 to be investigated and placed under oaths:
Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)
Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)
Belinda Gates
Formr VP Mike Pence
Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)
Dr. Rick Bright
Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)
Dr. Peter Marks
Dr. Katalin Karikó
Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister)
Jeremy Farrar
D Hinshaw
Dr. Peter Jüni
Dr. Peter Hotez
Dr. Leana Wen
Slavitt
Sanjay Gupta (CNN)
Schwab
Bill Gates
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta
SAGE (UK)
Dr. Janet Woodcock
Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)
Amanda Pritchard (NHS)
Ferguson
Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister
Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)
David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario
Christine Grady (ethics NIH)
Mandy Cohen
Paul Offit
Andrea Horwath
Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)
Dr. Drew Weissman
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Howard Njoo
Dr. Scott Gottlieb
All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol
Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)
Michael Osterholm
Dr. Deborah Birx
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)
Dr. Bonnie Henry
Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)
Dr. Theresa Tam
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)
Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)
Baric
Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)
Mark Zuckerburg
Jack Dorsey
Moncef Slaoui
Daszak
Eric Topol
Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)
Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC
Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician
Jacinda Ardern
Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding
Dr. Asish Jha
Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)
CNN e.g. Cuomo, Gupta etc.
FOX News e.g. Siegel
The New York Times Editorial Board
Andrew Cuomo (New York Governor)
Andrew Hill
Tom Frieden
Now 55 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse who brought death, suffering, pain, job loss, collaterol damage, destroyed lives & futures to societies, to America, Canada, UK etc. (up from 50); investigate,
·
FEB 21
I now add these 5 to the 50 list: Matt (Midazolam Hancock), Hinshaw, College of Physicians & Surgeons Ontario & Alberta, & Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)
Most definitely! In a desperate attempt to halt the jabs early on, Dr. Simone Gold, founder of AFLDS, arranged & attended a private meeting at the WH with Mike Pence to try and educate him on the dangers they posed. She said he basically blew her off! She told this to a huge audience on one of her tour stops. I heard it myself. Made me sick & mad as hell!! He was/is the biggest fraud. He knew exactly what the plan was all along!I Yet, he claimed to be such a devout Christian & man of God!! Right...and I'm Mother Mary! I NEVER trusted him. To me, his evil was palpable from the get-go.
Dr. Alexander, I know you don’t want to but you need to add Jarad Kushner. He and Pence were the ones in charge of the contracts.