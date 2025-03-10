70 Christians in Africa beheaded by the islamist muslim jihadists ISIS...did it matter? did POTUS Trump not eradicate them term 1? we were told! 70 Christians have been BEHEADED by Islamist terrorist
at a Protestant church in the Democratic Republic of Congo’s North Kivu Province, local reports say. Does anyone care? Yes. A group of Muslim terrorists slit the throats of 70 dads, moms, and children
Does it matter? Maybe they are black Christians…oh now I get it…stupid me! Why did I not see that before. Pardon me.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Remember, anytime you see anything relating to ISIS, that ISIS is funded and armed by Israel and the United States. Look up Operation Timber Sycamore. The reason that the US and Israel and are funding and arming this radical Islamic group is so that they can demonize Islam, and propagandize people into hating Muslims. Also, another reason that the US and Israel are funding and arming ISIS is to destabilize the Muslim countries surrounding Israel so that there can be regime change in these countries, and ultimately so that Israel can take their land and turn it into Greater Israel, which is from the Nile river to the Euphrates river.
Those demons should be removed. The Congo has gone insane with removing people's necks to kill them for no reason.