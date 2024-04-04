73 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse, I have added 2 more names (Barak Obama & Randi Weingarten) to this illustrious list, people to be questioned under oath as to their roles in COVID fraud pandemic,
mRNA technology vaccines, Gain-of Function research (GoF)? in what unfolded, who knew what and when? I say get these people under oath & if courts, judges say they did well, we praise them, celebrate
them, and if judges say they caused harms and deaths, we strip whomever of money, all their money, take from their families too, all, and imprison them, and if juries and judges say the death penalty, we impose it. As per law.
And Rishi Sunak and Jared Kushner and Matt Pottinger...we have questions for your 3 too...all on this list should be questioned under oath to help us understand the fraud of COVID & mRNA technology and vaccine insanity
73 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse:
Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)
Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)
Belinda Gates
Formr VP Mike Pence
Barak Hussein Obama (Former POTUS, GoF)
Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)
Dr. Rick Bright
Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)
Dr. Peter Marks
Dr. Katalin Karikó
Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister UK)
Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister Canada)
Jeremy Farrar
Jared Kushner
D Hinshaw
Dr. Peter Jüni
Dr. Peter Hotez
Matt Pottinger
Randi Weingarten
Dr. Leana Wen
Slavitt
Sanjay Gupta (CNN)
Schwab
Bill Gates
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta
SAGE (UK)
Dr. Janet Woodcock
Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)
Amanda Pritchard (NHS)
Ferguson
Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister
Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)
David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario
Christine Grady (ethics NIH)
Mandy Cohen
Paul Offit
Andrea Horwath
Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)
Dr. Drew Weissman
Dr. Anthony Fauci
Dr. Howard Njoo
Dr. Scott Gottlieb
All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol
Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)
Michael Osterholm
Dr. Deborah Birx
College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)
Dr. Bonnie Henry
Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)
Dr. Theresa Tam
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)
Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)
Baric
Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)
Mark Zuckerburg
Jack Dorsey
Moncef Slaoui
Daszak
Eric Topol
Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)
Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC
Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician
Jacinda Ardern
Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding
Dr. Asish Jha
Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)
CNN e.g. Cuomo, Gupta etc.
FOX News e.g. Siegel
The New York Times Editorial Board
Andrew Cuomo (New York Governor)
Andrew Hill
Tom Frieden
