them, and if judges say they caused harms and deaths, we strip whomever of money, all their money, take from their families too, all, and imprison them, and if juries and judges say the death penalty, we impose it. As per law.

And Rishi Sunak and Jared Kushner and Matt Pottinger...we have questions for your 3 too...all on this list should be questioned under oath to help us understand the fraud of COVID & mRNA technology and vaccine insanity

DR. PAUL ALEXANDER

73 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse:

Dr. Francis Collins (head of NIH)

Matt Hancock (Midazolam Matt)

Belinda Gates

Formr VP Mike Pence

Barak Hussein Obama (Former POTUS, GoF)

Dr. Robert Malone (mRNA technology inventor)

Dr. Rick Bright

Uğur Şahin (CEO BioNTech)

Dr. Peter Marks

Dr. Katalin Karikó

Rishi Sunak (Prime Minister UK)

Justin Trudeau (Prime Minister Canada)

Jeremy Farrar

Jared Kushner

D Hinshaw

Dr. Peter Jüni

Dr. Peter Hotez

Matt Pottinger

Randi Weingarten

Dr. Leana Wen

Slavitt

Sanjay Gupta (CNN)

Schwab

Bill Gates

College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta

SAGE (UK)

Dr. Janet Woodcock

Albert Bourla (CEO Pfizer)

College of Physicians & Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO)

Amanda Pritchard (NHS)

Ferguson

Bojo Johnson (Boris) Prime Minister

Stéphane Bancel (CEO Moderna)

David Fisman, Public Health Professor Ontario

Christine Grady (ethics NIH)

Mandy Cohen

Paul Offit

Andrea Horwath

Xavier Becerra (HHS’s new head)

Dr. Drew Weissman

Dr. Anthony Fauci

Dr. Howard Njoo

Dr. Scott Gottlieb

All hospital CEOs who approved COVID death protocol

Premier Doug Ford (Ontario)

Michael Osterholm

Dr. Deborah Birx

College of Physicians & Surgeons of Alberta (CPSA)

Dr. Bonnie Henry

Alex Azar (Secretary HHS)

Dr. Theresa Tam

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (WHO)

Dr. Rochelle Walensky (CDC Director)

Baric

Dr. Stephen Hahn (FDA Commissioner)

Mark Zuckerburg

Jack Dorsey

Moncef Slaoui

Daszak

Eric Topol

Gadde, Baker, Roth, Agrawal (TWITTER)

Supriya Sharma, Health Canada/PHAC

Isaac Bogoch, Infectious Disease Physician

Jacinda Ardern

Dr. Eric Fiegl-ding

Dr. Asish Jha

Jason Kenney (Premier Alberta)

CNN e.g. Cuomo, Gupta etc.

FOX News e.g. Siegel

The New York Times Editorial Board

Andrew Cuomo (New York Governor)

Andrew Hill

Tom Frieden