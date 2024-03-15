75 seconds that changed the world forever, allowing dark EVIL malfeasant 'behind the curtain' hands to ransack the world, cause death with fake pandemic lockdowns & a deadly mRNA technology vaccine
Like for 9/11, our lives will never go back to what we thought was normal; all we needed to do was NOTHING, just sensible commonsense precautions, no vaccine, no lockdown lunacy was needed!
We get it. He was duped. We’ve all been. Move on. You’re scrawling about it ad nauseam already. He needs to come clean. And if he can’t, he’s just another in a long line of piece of shit narcissists seeking political office and power. Jeesuz! Can we just call it what it is.
They dangled the shots as the way back to pre-pandemic normalcy. “Covid won’t end until all are vaccinated.” Thus making the vaccinated hate and put pressure on the holdouts.
Then it came out that one shot wasn’t gonna do it. Must continue on with boosters. When the famously vaccinated “If you get vaccinated you won’t catch Covid” crowd started getting Covid anyway it was game over for insinuating the unvaxxed were the problem.
Then it slowly leaked that myocarditis and cancer was the byproduct for some people. All from shots that were not going to prevent you from catching Covid which thanks to Omicron onwards became far less scary.
Consequently their amped up divisiveness and hard sell fell apart. But never forget they dangled their miracle shot as the way back to pre-2020 normalcy.
They said it would end the pandemic. In reality they didn’t do squat. Even if they harmed nobody the shots were a failure. Bill Gates famously stated (after making major bank off them) they were a disappointment.
Bottom line, they rode the pandemic pony hard until it dropped. If covid is “over” it’s because their scheme ran out of excuses.