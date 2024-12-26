75 seconds that DAMAGED forever the world, what happened in this US COVID Task Force speech, what happened to POTUS Trump on lockdowns & vaccine? pay ATTENTION to seconds 55 - 58, Trump was DISTRACTED
someone was planted there to distract Trump, he did NOT hear what lepricon, the little man, the devious devil Fauci just said para "all should be closed"...Trump did not hear Fauci said LOCKDOWNS NOW!
75 seconds, oh my God, how 75 seconds changed the world forever & how malfeasants like Bourla, Bancel, Kariko, Malone, Bourla, Sahin moved to cash in…why did they move to bring a mRNA untested UNSAFE vaccine that was NEVER needed, why did they fool Trump? How did they? For a fake NON-pandemic? PCR-manufactured fake non-pandemic. That used a 95% false-positive PCR process that was over-amplified? How? This 75 seconds…
at second 58 Trump did not hear Fauci just say all will be lock downed…he Trump smiled and continued talking…at second 58 Fauci just fucked Trump bigtime…it was over…second 58….Fauci and Birx fucked the world and killed people with lockdowns as Bourla, Malone et al. began salivating for NOBELS and money and fame with their mRNA death shot…
https://twitter.com/i/status/1636450152842944518
https://twitter.com/i/status/1636450152842944518
___
You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.
Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.
If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:
Zelle:
sr7283@gmail.com
Or Ko-Fi
Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander
Or to my address at:
150 South 8th Street
Unit 170
Lewiston, New York
14092
Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.
Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)
Alexander News Network -Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
For lack of a better term, those pos CIA/NIH bioweapon military puppets Birk and Fauci should be hung for high treason against the American people! Nothing but Death for those who brought death to the innocent! These self proclaimed elites need to suffer what was brought onto people by them!
I disagree 100%. You are the President of the United States. I assume you have briefings in advance of such conferences. You know exactly what everyone is going to say or approximately (the general route forward should be clear, you hear your "experts" etc and then map how you want to "protect your nation against this once-in-a-cenutry-virus"). You cant be surprised. You cant say "we remain open as nation" and then Fauci or whatever comes there and says "we close everything down". I dont think the government is so disorganized. Everyone knows the behavior to just look somewhere else if something is coming you dont want to hear or to which you dont want to be associated with.. To me its clear that Trump knew what was coming (in any case it doesnt matter). The "distraction" (which is of NO signficance whatsever, especially because the whole operation over months isnt compressed in this conference, the MAP is drawn in the background), either was just random or its even a signal that he knew what was coming about the closings and wanted to accomplish exactly the impression that is currently shared here. Its IMO presumptious to assume that Trump didnt know they want to close everything. He was and soon is again the President of the most powerful nation on earth. Sorry but this few seconds and using it to excuse Trump doesnt cut it for me PERSONALLY. Just my opinion.