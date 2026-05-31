Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Dr. Paul Alexander
7m

did you see that Trump was distracted as Fauci said lockdown? 'all 'should' be closed...and did you see Trump's facial gesture as he approached the podium, that eye gesture? it was one of 'oh my God, they just fucked my Presidency'...and I will write it here and many will not like it...Trump did not win 2020, he lost, by a nose, the lockdowns hurt him bad and yes, yes, these people stole votes like the Repubs do the same too when they could...but Trump lost due ot the lockdowns and they all knew it and the 'stolen' shit was to confuse the public so you did not pay attention and blame the administration for the failures of the response and the deadly lockdowns...as much as I support Trump and was there, he did not win...and yes they stole too, but he would have won despite their steal HAD he not locked down...our internal polls told us the nation was angry for the lockdowns hurt them bad, many had family and colleagues and friends hang themselves. children in USA hung themselves, committed suicide. https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/24/us/politics/student-suicides-nevada-coronavirus.html

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Dr. Paul Alexander
15m

between Fauci and Birx and Redfield and Hahn and Azar et al., I do not know who was not devilish...pure devils.

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