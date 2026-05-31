76 seconds, how 76 seconds changed the world forever & how malfeasants like Bourla, Bancel, Kariko, Malone, Bourla, Sahin moved to cash in with mRNA vaccine…why did they move to bring a vaccine that was NEVER needed, was non-neutralizing, non-sterilizing (did not work to stop infection or transmission); why did they fool Trump? How did they? How could they? For a fake PCR-created over-cycled NON-pandemic? That used a 95% false-positive PCR ‘process’ (not a test) that was over-amplified? How? This 75/76 seconds…

Trump on March 9th 2020 said basically NO lockdowns, then 6 days after, on March 15/16th 2020 Trump allowed lockdowns…

who got to Trump? How did that? was he threatened?

at second 58 Trump did not hear Fauci just say all will be lock downed…he Trump smiled and continued talking…at second 58 Fauci just fucked Trump bigtime…it was over…second 58….Fauci and Birx fucked the world and killed people with lockdowns as Bourla, Malone et al. began salivating for NOBELS and money and fame with their mRNA death shot…

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