75/6 seconds, 76 seconds that fCUked the world, what happened in this Task Force speech, what happened to POTUS Trump on lockdowns & vaccine? pay ATTENTION to seconds 55 to 58, Trump was DISTRACTED
someone was planted there to distract Trump? he did NOT hear what lepricon, the little man, the devious devil Fauci just said para "all should be closed"...Trump did not hear Fauci said LOCKDOWNS NOW!
76 seconds, how 76 seconds changed the world forever & how malfeasants like Bourla, Bancel, Kariko, Malone, Bourla, Sahin moved to cash in with mRNA vaccine…why did they move to bring a vaccine that was NEVER needed, was non-neutralizing, non-sterilizing (did not work to stop infection or transmission); why did they fool Trump? How did they? How could they? For a fake PCR-created over-cycled NON-pandemic? That used a 95% false-positive PCR ‘process’ (not a test) that was over-amplified? How? This 75/76 seconds…
Trump on March 9th 2020 said basically NO lockdowns, then 6 days after, on March 15/16th 2020 Trump allowed lockdowns…
who got to Trump? How did that? was he threatened?
at second 58 Trump did not hear Fauci just say all will be lock downed…he Trump smiled and continued talking…at second 58 Fauci just fucked Trump bigtime…it was over…second 58….Fauci and Birx fucked the world and killed people with lockdowns as Bourla, Malone et al. began salivating for NOBELS and money and fame with their mRNA death shot…
https://twitter.com/i/status/1636450152842944518
https://twitter.com/i/status/1636450152842944518
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did you see that Trump was distracted as Fauci said lockdown? 'all 'should' be closed...and did you see Trump's facial gesture as he approached the podium, that eye gesture? it was one of 'oh my God, they just fucked my Presidency'...and I will write it here and many will not like it...Trump did not win 2020, he lost, by a nose, the lockdowns hurt him bad and yes, yes, these people stole votes like the Repubs do the same too when they could...but Trump lost due ot the lockdowns and they all knew it and the 'stolen' shit was to confuse the public so you did not pay attention and blame the administration for the failures of the response and the deadly lockdowns...as much as I support Trump and was there, he did not win...and yes they stole too, but he would have won despite their steal HAD he not locked down...our internal polls told us the nation was angry for the lockdowns hurt them bad, many had family and colleagues and friends hang themselves. children in USA hung themselves, committed suicide. https://www.nytimes.com/2021/01/24/us/politics/student-suicides-nevada-coronavirus.html
between Fauci and Birx and Redfield and Hahn and Azar et al., I do not know who was not devilish...pure devils.