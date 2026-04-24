bound by the 1973 War Powers Resolution, which limits his ability to wage war without congressional approval to 60 days.

That deadline passes on May 1, 60 days after his formal notification of the war to Congress on March 2.’

Why can’t a deal be made to transfer the Iranian enriched uranium under China or Russia’s care, that Iran will agree, with yearly inspection for one day by USA and UN Atomic agency officials? Something like that? Why not? That even USA officials can inspect. Not touch, but inspect. To meet any deal, any agreement? Why can’t crippling economic sanctions be applied? etc. etc. etc. There are many tools in the tool box…so how come this bombing?

My prayers are with and for POTUS Trump to be optimally guided (given safety, grace, mercy, protection, and favor) into his next decisions. That he makes best win-win.

Thing is there was no imminent threat by Iran on USA, USA was not attacked and it is now appearing that we bombed Iran wrongfully and for Israel…none of this bombing of Iran by USA was to help USA…we had zero in this on the line…if this is so, then this is so very wrong to shed our blood and treasure for this. Can a nation bomb another nation for a 3rd nation? Seems all prior Presidents were pushed to bomb Iran and they all said NO. They seemed to grasps the security issues and Iran’s capacity…Then how come Trump said yes? Same question how come Trump said ‘yes’ as to the fraud fake PCR created COVID non-pandemic and the deadly lockdowns and deadly ineffective non-sterilizing non-neutralizing ‘not able to stop transmission’ mRNA vaccine? Why did Trump not said NO? There was no national security interests for USA…

‘Trump has eight days to make up his mind on Iran

Clock ticking on president’s ability to wage war without congressional approval, limited to 60 days by 1973 legislation’