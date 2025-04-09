investors will know it.”

What is your view on this position by Spitznagel?

‘One of Wall Street’s most notoriously pessimistic — and successful — investors, Mark Spitznagel, said the stock-market plunge that’s followed President Donald Trump’s tariff rollout isn’t the epic market crash he has been calling for, but rather the turmoil along the way to the big event.

“I expect an 80% crash when this is over. I just don’t think this is it. This is a trap,” he wrote in commentary to MarketWatch on Monday, adding that when the real crash happens, investors will know it.

Spitznagel is the founder and chief investment officer of hedge fund Universa Investments, which employs a strategy that aims to take positions that will benefit from rare, unpredictable but highly impactful events. It’s known as a “Black Swan” fund — a term to describe such events popularized by scientist, author and former options trader Nassim Nicholas Taleb, who was influential in the firm’s strategy.

Universa made headlines in the first quarter of 2020 for returning 4,144% as the market crashed in March from fears of the COVID pandemic. Spitznagel told MarketWatch that Universa is still trading this market like a crash even though he’s not convinced one has arrived.

“This is another selloff to shake people out. This isn’t Armageddon. That time will come as the bubble bursts,” he wrote. “This is a most contrarian view right now. Promise.”’