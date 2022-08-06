80-Year-Old Woman Banned from YMCA Pool Over What She Saw Man Doing in Women's Dressing Room; Julie Jaman, an 80-year-old woman from Port Townsend, Washington, expressed her discomfort and fear when..
she encountered a male in women’s shower area at the YMCA. July 26, Jaman found herself standing naked in presence of a male in a woman’s bathing suit; he was watching little girls take off swimsuits
Eff the YMCA, eff them, time to end your memberships!
Jaman was not having the vapors, she was scared and rightly so, this is insane shit. I don’t care what you say, many of these transgenders are down right perverts, you must keep your daughters away from this! Do not depend on Biden et al., please protect your daughters! This is as insane as the US military now saying males in showers have to accommodate women who identify as males and not yet changed genitals yet, so males will shower with transgenders. Is this real? How much more damage can the Biden administration do?
Substack Alexander COVID News evidence-based medicine is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
These people are evil, disgusting perverts. She should contact Pacific Justice Institute and sue. If she leaves the YMCA, those little girls are still being abused.
This is appalling! This Lady was trying to protect the little girls only to get punished for it. Thank you again for sharing this story and for standing on so many fronts.<3
I have a 16 y/o daughter and she is aware and very afraid. Very clingy now more than she was as a young child. Her and her brother who we adopted when they were 2 & 3 from a traumatic violent start in life with bio mom an addict and bio dad an illegal immigrant, a rapist, who beat his wife and forced her into prostitution to support her crack habit. He was deported.
My daughter started developing a fear of going to the bathroom at school and in public restrooms after Obama and his perverted cronies came out and allowed this to happen. At her middle school teenage boys would enter the girls bathroom at will & the administration would do nothing about it. They thought it was a joke. These perverted monsters don't care about traumatizing young girls. I keep thinking that more people will wake up to all that's going on but they don't. People are turning into a bunch of mind-controlled zombies.