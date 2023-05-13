8 other recent Pilot incapacitations in-flight:

April 4, 2023 - United Airlines Flight 2102 (BOI-SFO) - captain was incapacitated, first officer was only one in control of the aircraft. (click here)

March 25, 2023 - TAROM Flight RO-7673 TSR-HRG diverted to Bucharest as 30 yo pilot had chest pain, then collapsed (click here)

March 22, 2023 - Southwest Flight WN6013 LAS-CMH diverted as pilot collapsed shortly after take-off, replaced by non-Southwest pilot (click here)

March 18, 2023 - Air Transat Flight TS739 FDF-YUL first officer was incapacitated about 200NM south of Montreal (click here)

March 13, 2023 - Emirates Flight EK205 MXP-JFK diverted due to pilot illness hour and a half after take-off (click here)

March 11, 2023 - United Airlines Flight UA2007 GUA-ORD diverted due to “incapacitated pilot” who had chest pains (click here)

March 11, 2023? - British Airways (CAI-LHR) pilot collapsed in Cairo hotel and died, was scheduled to fly Airbus A321 from Cairo to London (click here)

March, 3, 2023 - Virgin Australia Flight VA-717 ADL-PER Adelaide to Perth flight was forced to make an emergency landing after First Officer suffered heart attack 30 min after departure. (click here)

3 recent Pilot deaths:

Pilot death - April 13, 2023 - Phil Thomas, graduate of Flight Training Pilot academy in Cadiz, Spain (FTEJerez) died suddenly.

Pilot death - March 17, 2023 - 39 year old Westjet Pilot Benjamin Paul Vige died suddenly in Calgary

Pilot death - March 11, 2023 - British Airways pilot died of heart attack in crew hotel in Cairo before a Cairo to London flight (name & age not released)’

There is a risk that a pilot can die in flight and the plane could crash, the risk is there now with these mRNA technology gene injections. Yes, there are lots of checks and balances but the risk now is present and clear.

See this recent compilation by Makis in his stack (great scholarship):

‘A TUI Airways Boeing 737-800, registration G-FDZZ performing flight BY-1424 from Newcastle,EN (UK) to Las Palmas,CI (Spain), was enroute at FL360 over the Celtic Sea about 150nm south of Cork (Ireland) when the crew decided to return to Newcastle reporting one of the pilots became ill, descended to FL330 for the return, later FL250, burned off fuel at FL110 and landed safely back in Newcastle about 2 hours after leaving FL360. (click here)



The aircraft is still on the ground the next morning about 13 hours after landing. No further information released (click here)

