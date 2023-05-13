Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
William Conklin's avatar
William Conklin
May 13, 2023

It is my opinion that when an airplane drops out of the sky, the average lab primate will not admit the problem, until they have a close relative or friend killed and then maybe they will. The vaccine rises to the status of a religion with them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
Chief Wolf's avatar
Chief Wolf
May 13, 2023Edited

the evil mRNA Murderous Distributors need to be SHOT ON SIGHT YOU POSs KILLED Children , Parents, brothers, sisters, nieces, nepews, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparenst ,neighbors, friends, loved ones, class mates work mates etc.,,,, WE ARE UNITING Agaist all you evil scum AND YOUR SHADOWS ARE US BE AFRAID WE ARE EVERYWHERE

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
27 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture