95% of hard terrorists entering US today at Canadian border e.g. Niagara Falls, with Canada...100% of them have valid residency and citizenship; I know inside info, Trudeau met with Obama end of 2015
& made a deal that he would allow all the illegals & refugees in as Trump was elected & Obama et al. had his agenda to islamIZE USA with Tashfeens to kill Americans; Trump signaled he would close it,
They knew Trump was going to close the border to the islamists jihadists, so Trudeau stepped up to work a plan with Obama to let them all into Canada for Obama, with the intent it was steppingstone to USA…Canada is always a stepping stone for terrorists into USA…you think all come up the Southern border from Middle East, Latin America, North Africa etc. But no, many do, but many are coming in via Canada.
Trump needs to grasp that Canada under Trudeau represented a grave threat to the national security of Canadians but mainly USA for the terrorists seek to enter USA…that’s the goal.
Today we see the result, most terrorists entering USA are from Canada and 100% have valid citizenship and residency allowing them to simply present at the border and be allowed in. Thank God ICE is all over this but some slip through.
This is one of the legacies of Trudeau and Obama. Subversive to their populations.
See that slat shit so called border wall, it’s a joke, we need a 50-foot-high concrete wall 50 feet thick with no openings and snipers up top…we were promised similar by Trump in 2015. We wait for it. Not that crap below.
Nothing surprises me, all part of The Great Reset that we see evidence of all around us.
