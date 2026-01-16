Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Jorge Fernandez
1hEdited

I can't believe what I'm hearing from Trump. Perhaps my hearing's off. If so, please correct me.

So, as long as it serves *OUR* (US) interest and advantage, and since "might makes right", then we should take Greenland or whatever other piece of real estate on the planet we want? Did I get it right?

Please say it ain't so.

Roberto Lopez
2h

The Affordable Care Act’s subsidy cliff is no longer a distant policy problem. The Senate has rejected both Democratic and Republican efforts to extend or replace the enhanced subsidies, which means premiums for more than 20 million Americans will rise in the new year. For families across the country, this is not an abstraction. It is a direct hit to their budgets, their health, and their sense of security (POLITICO).

The rhetoric surrounding this moment is familiar. Politicians promise better plans, assign blame, and fill the air with election-year theater. Beneath the slogans, the reality is clear. The safety net is fraying, and the cost of delay will be measured in canceled appointments, skipped medications, and mounting anxiety.

It was not always this way. Two decades ago, the conversation was different. Universal coverage was a bipartisan aspiration, not a partisan wedge. To understand how we arrived at this breaking point, we have to follow the words, the pivots, and the promises that brought us here.

@Dr. Paul Alexander

