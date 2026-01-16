too, so our national security is enhanced & Greenlanders keep their nation…so what about existing alliances? existing agreements? No, we do not want Russia or China to take it, nor should we. But we can be in their backyard, we can be there defending Greenland and ensuring we have legal right to be there to stage defense of US should it be threatened from there…does that make sense?

I myself have questions. you know I support my POTUS Trump…bigly. but I have questions. simple me.

So I am puzzled for we live in a world where we pound into our children’s head that you cannot take what is not yours…we punish them for it….and we have law enforcement running around everywhere globally at all levels apprehending people taking other people’s stuff…that’s the basis for law enforcement. so thus will this not destroy basic law and order and law enforcement?

so are we in a world now whereby we can take what we want by hubris, arrogance, conquest, force? I do think POTUS Trump will settle on the right moves on this, I trust him. I think this will settle out with no invasion. I think Trump will come to a win win where international law and order is maintained. Where borders are respected. Where sovereignty is respected. Where the will of the local people is respected. Where the statements of the elected persons are respected, who represent the people.

Is the world now at a place where who has the bigger gun wins? period? hhhmmm, seems we headed back to the wild wild west that we left…

back to the era of The Outlaw Josie Susie Wales…?

Stewart is a radical leftist but now and then, he makes sense. In fact, many times. I find he is educated and witty as you do too.

Miller:

“You can talk all you want about international niceties and everything else. But we live in a world, in the real world, Jake, that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world,” said Miller.

Miller also dismissed concerns that Trump’s vows to take Greenland from Denmark, a fellow member of the NATO military alliance, may trigger a military conflict with Europe.

“Nobody’s going to fight the United States militarily over the future of Greenland,” said Miller. Stephen Miller’s worldview, in his own words | AP News