A BRAVE skilled GOOD Woman with a gun, saved many lives in Australia mall shooting: "Cauchi was shot dead by a lone female police officer at the scene."...can we get an AMEN for our women! we need our
American women, and Canadian women, if tampon man Trudeau can stop fidgeting for a moment with his tampon and focus on ensuring safety of Canadians, to have GUNS, legal, & trained!
Alexander COVID News_a PCR manufactured fake COVID pandemic is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Amen !!!!!! 🙏❤️🙏 Amen !!!! Hero 😎🎤🙏