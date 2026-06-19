Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander's avatar
Dr. Paul Alexander
4h

Donald Trump Jr blasts Ted Cruz for attacking Iran deal: ‘Lying thru his teeth’

Reacting to the terms, Ted Cruz had said, 'History teaches that giving billions of dollars to theocratic lunatics who want to murder us is a bad idea' https://news.meaww.com/donald-trump-jr-blasts-ted-cruz-for-attacking-iran-deal-lying-thru-his-teeth

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Paul · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture