‘Dr. Maynard’s eyewitness testimony about his extensive experience working as a volunteer humanitarian surgeon in Gaza is so shocking that it should disturb the conscience of all of mankind, especially Israeli citizens who may not be aware of what their government and military are doing.’

‘Doctor From Gaza Frontlines Exposes Israeli Torture Programs and Missile Attacks on Hospitals’

‘Even people who are strongly inclined to reject such testimony out of hand should take the time to think about it and examine the innumerable indications that Dr. Maynard’s testimony is credible. Denying the veracity of his testimony — without supporting evidence for the denial—is not an intellectually or morally tenable position to take.

Dr. Nicholas Maynard has worked repeatedly in Gaza since 2010 (following his first visit in 2008), leading or participating in medical missions to teach and mentor Palestinian doctors and students, and and to provide surgical care.’

Please know that when you use my code PAUL10 at the RESOLVX HEALTH website each and every sale greatly supports me and allows me to continue fighting!!

Company name is RESOLVX HEALTH

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and

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com