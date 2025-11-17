Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
It doesn't take Sherlock's avatar
It doesn't take Sherlock
1m

What do we do when they ('they' being anyone who takes it upon themselves to operate in the shadows with their own goofy/demonic agendas) do things that poison our bodies, our food, our air, our kids' moral lives, and kill our unborn and elderly. None of this is by accident or because of 'stupidity' on the bad actors side who are high ranking. The highest levels/shadow government controllers, rely on the middle tier to be amenable to anything as long as they get their $$$, and rely on the lower tier average Americans to be distracted by "Bread & Circuses", in order to implement their disgusting plans. We live in world where information is more accessible to the largest number of people in history, but also a time where that makes no real difference to too many.

We'll be heading into the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday get-together time, and I'm sure we all know friends and family who don't have a clue on most issues impacting society. But they'll be able to tell you about their favorite sports team, shows like Yellowstone, or the latest AI slop.

Don't give up the fight. Even water can wear down granite.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Not Me's avatar
Not Me
4m

I think the Tylenol/autism theory is an early teaser…there may be some correlation, but MOTHERS KNOW!! We saw what happened to our children after the vaccines were given. Get to the heart of the matter or get out of the way!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Paul
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture