HHS and FDA and NIH etc. and its leaders are very duplicitous now and trying all they could with the Outlaw Josie Susie Wales to mainstream mRNA vaccine and transition it and misdirect you away from vaccines and the harms they cause and especially the mRNA worthless deadly gene vaccine platform.

Who is the real boss? The Outlaw? Albert? Cassidy? Clear that Cassidy just read Makary the riot act e.g. phuck with vaccine and mRNA and you are picking grass in Montana my brother, you stfu on vaccine! So who? I think DJT but others say no. I know DJT is the boss. But others say no.

Back to my thesis at hand:

I loved McCullough’s good stack below clarion call about parents being angered and right that the vaccines, NOT eff in Tylenol etc. are linked to autism. Yet I find McCullough is on the fence at times and wrong here for in the language he seems to be stroking RFK Jr. For what? No Peter, your writing here needed to be more declarative as you are MOST if the time. At present IMO and the world sees it, RFK Jr. is working on behest of big pharma and vaccine makers Pfizer and Moderna as he withdraws and backsteps on deadly vaccines in toto and mRNA specifically. His stones are in a vice by the Outlaw Wales.

He RFK Jr. Kennedy slapped us in our faces with the ludicrous non-sensical appointment of con-man Robert ‘Mr. Horse semen walking around with a step-stool short-man syndrome’ Malone to ACIP, it is like asking the FBI to investigate the CIA. Or Bush to investigate Cheney etc. Or antifa to investigate BLM for terrorists’ acts. Or Ted Bundy to investigate John Wayne Gacy for murder. RFK Jr. and Cassidy are not working for the best interest of the American people, IMO, and I am done playing games with these people being nice in writing etc. I will call it as I see it. These people get tax-payer money and answer to the public and must defend their nonsense. IMO they answer to big pharma, DONORS.

RFK Jr. turned on the American people as he endorsed Trump, and it is clear. As to he abandoned the fight against the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel Pfizer et al. mRNA vaccine. Cui bono? why? I am sorry, I do not write like McCullough. I am not playing games with the language. This is no game, lives are at stake, people have died and will continue to.

They laugh at us?

Huge hugs and deep respect Peter M for all you do and you really were one of the strong leaders in the anti-movement, anti-lockdown, ant-mRNA vaccine movement (with me, Oskoui, Ladapo, Urso, Hodkinson, Vliet, Merrit etc.) yet come on Peter, if you mentioned RFK Jr., saying what you did about his 70% statement on parents does nothing to your piece but stroke him, I argue wrongfully too, for at present he is part of the problem standing in the way of real scientists and people wanting to end this mRNA nightmare. I like and appreciate RFK Jr., worked with him, admire him and his tenacity but IMP he has failed so why stroke him? You certainly not getting an HHS or FDA job…so why do it? You confuse the readers. It is either we are trying to work to get the ‘right’ done or we do not damage the fight.

Peter, mentioning that RFK Jr. said 70% of parents were worried about vaccines in autism in your piece is bizarre when you did not mention clearly that RFK Jr. in that same presser went on to claim Tylenol was the seeming culprit in ASD or autism, bullshitting the public away from vaccines. So come on. Please tighten up that piece. It only served to stroke him and weakened the piece.

I do not understand why you stated this as it did nothing for your piece:

McCullough here-

‘I reminded the broadcast team on Live from Studio 6B on Real America’s Voice that Robert F. Kennedy, Jr emphasized on the September 22, 2025 press briefing that 40-70% of parents with autistic children believe the affliction was linked to routine childhood vaccination.’

By why was the need for this statement? Based on the point at hand.

If RFK Jr. was concerned about the mothers, why did he then use a live press conference, use it with the inept agency heads Makary, Bhattacharya, Oz etc. and bullshit and embarrass our great POTUS Trump with junk science having him state complete unproven scientific drivel and tripe that you gave him to say (posting up mother recall qualitative research that was so confounded and pure quackery about Tylenol and autism)…why? and why did you not mention this key aspect Peter? You seemed to write a piece trying to stroke RFK Jr. (for what?) when he has been distancing himself from all his prior work against vaccines and harms, to now be soft on vaccine and the mRNA vaccine. Why has RFK Jr. not reversed the Moderna mRNA Spikevax for 6-month-old infants in USA? He said he was on holiday when officials wrongfully approved it. so how come it is still on tap? how could RFK Jr. say we should listen to the mothers about vaccines, yet he is mainstreaming mRNA vaccine that kills and unsafe? How? when in the presser he basically relegated the role of vaccine in autism and made it like it was Tylenol and I am no legal expert, but I see the play with words and legal games and if we wish to go there, we would. These people are torturing language to bullshit the public.

Why?

Sorry Peter, I am done with stroking. Not even baby stroking. In fact, I do not do it. I do not know why you stated what you did about RFK Jr. for it weakened your piece and you are a giant and leader. I am in deep respect. But I ask you to be IN the fight or not. Either or. HHS, FDA, NIH etc. are clear in that their marching orders are to bring mRNA vaccine to the mainstream regardless of all you know as to the harms of it. They do not care. They have orders. Safety and harm are not on the agenda.

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.