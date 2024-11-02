Who? Why? To topple Trump? Yes, to harm Trump and it did his re-election in 2020. Do we have patents filed on deck way before COVID? Yes. Ask Malone too, among others. This was always about a vaccine, bringing it.

COVID was never ever a pandemic! We have never had a pandemic, this is an industry, money-making word!

Listen to Couey, Yeadon, Sasha Latypova, Thorp, McCullough, Risch, myself etc. We are not perfect, we make mistakes, we are seeking to learn but we are not spinning, we are bringing it to you truthfully. We are trying to help connect the dots.

This is about using a false-positive fraud PCR ‘process’, over-cycled it, to tell you that you were positive for this ‘COVID’ or whatever it was (e.g. toxin, poison) when you were not. This is and was a manufactured created PCR non-asymptomatic, non-pandemic. This was never ever a pandemic. 0.04% IFR.

This was genocide! This was murder of us with a fraud COVID pandemic, all of the responses to it, and the deadly vaccine.

I say again, investigate the over 100 Horsemen of the COVID Apocalypse and start with the mRNA inventors Malone, Weissman, Kariko etc. and the vaccine CEOs Bourla, Bancel, Sahin et al. Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech…

If courts say that these people caused deaths, we must imprison them, take all their money, all ill-gained money, each and all and hang some…if judges say death penalty is in order and orders it. If courts say so. We follow the courts. We allow courts to handle this and make the legal rulings.

This COVID and the mRNA vaccines was murder in the first!

All that we were told was a lie, all of COVID, 100% was a lie. Nothing was true. CDC, NIH, FDA, NIAID, Health Canada, PHAC, SAGE, Fauci, Azar, Birx, Redfield, Hahn, Njoo, Birx, Tam, Sharma et al. All of these people lied to us. USA and Canada and UK and Australia etc. This was never a pandemic. They brought a bioweapon, I argue binary weapon to us. What is to come next may be humanity altering. These were gene altering, far-reaching devastating mRNA products. Do not touch them! Never for your children!

