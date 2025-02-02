The presence of Sam Altman, Larry Ellison, Elon Musk, and other technocrats like Peter Thiel should be a signal to those who value liberty that MAGA has become the home for the faux populist branch of Big Tech.’

Is Trump moving on this STARGATE a betrayal to the American people? Hooking deadly mRNA vaccines to AI touting it as a cure to cancer. Do any of these 4 people, several of them ignorant and arrogant (and IMO pure idiots) to the mRNA vaccine issues we have faced and the fact that this CANNOT work. These morons seek to use a mRNA technology that is shown to actually CAUSE cancer, to tell us it will now CURE cancer? It is a grifter’s pipe dream. Cui Bono? Who really pays for this? Meme coins too? Is this all about fleecing the public?

Is this a Golden Shower? and not a Golden Era? Is this all theatre? Kabuki? Is this OWS 2.0? Are we being conned again? I think 100% so!

Start the vagabond here:

‘On Tuesday President Donald Trump stood with the heads of SoftBank, OpenAI, and Oracle to announce investments of $500 billion for a new artificial intelligence company called the Stargate Project.

"Stargate will be building the physical and virtual infrastructure to power the next generation of advancements in AI," Trump stated at the press conference.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, and SoftBank chief Masayoshi Son said their companies will invest $100 billion to kick the project off, with up to $500 billion expected in the near future. The investments will go towards building out artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.

Trump said the companies are already building new data centers to provide energy to power artificial intelligence tools. The first data center being built by Softbank, OpenAI, and Oracle is in Abilene, Texas. Microsoft, NVIDIA and OpenAI have named as tech partners.

"The data centers are actually under construction. The first of them are under construction in Texas,” Ellison said at the announcement. “Each building is a half a million square feet. There are 10 buildings currently being built, but that will expand to 20 and other locations beyond the Abilene location, which is our first location.”

The creation of first data center for the Stargate Project in Texas continues the practice of numerous Silicon Valley Big Tech companies relocating their business to the Lone Star State. In the last several years, Google, Tesla, and most recently, Meta have moved operations to Texas as cities like Austin, Dallas, and Houston attempt to brand themselves as the new home for Silicon Valley.

The official OpenAI announcement of the Stargate Project states that the "AI infrastructure" will "secure American leadership" while creating hundreds of thousands of American jobs. OpenAI says the project will "re-industrialize" the U.S. and provide a "strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies."

OpenAI says they will work with Oracle and NVIDIA to collaborate on building and operating the computing system which will power the project.

"All of us look forward to continuing to build and develop AI—and in particular AGI—for the benefit of all of humanity. We believe that this new step is critical on the path, and will enable creative people to figure out how to use AI to elevate humanity."

Despite the grandiose promises of using AI to save the world, there was also discussion of using AI to power mRNA injections. The controversial technology was at the center of the opposition to the COVID-19 injections, with many Trump supporters refusing to receive them.

Oracle's Ellison mentioned that Altman and Masa were working on a "cancer vaccine", and described the apparent potential to use AI for early cancer detection with a blood test.

"Using AI to look at the blood test, you can find the cancers that are actually seriously threatening the person," Ellison claimed.

He said that after the AI provides a cancer diagnosis the tech companies could gene-sequence a cancer tumor and "design a vaccine for every individual person to vaccinate them against that cancer". He said such a "vaccine" could be created within 48 hours.

The announcement of the Stargate Project has been met by resistance and shock by some Trump supporters, while others remain committed to Trump and are searching for reasons to explain away the concerning initiative.

Besides the obvious concerns about the expanding use of mRNA technology and the concerns for hazards to human health, there are also disturbing implications relating to the people involved in the Stargate Project.

Larry Ellison

Ellison is the second richest person in the world behind Elon Musk. His company is known for having deep ties to the U.S. government, including the CIA. In fact, the CIA was Oracle's first customer, and the company even takes their name from a CIA-project code-named "Oracle".

"Oracle wouldn't exist if it weren't for government contracts," Mike Wilson, author of the book, The Difference Between God and Larry Ellison, told the San Francisco Gate in 2002.

Oracle also has a history of lobbying both Democrats and Republicans, as well as employing ex-CIA agents in their lobbying efforts.

"Oracle has 1,000 sales and consulting workers focused exclusively on government work. And in the wake of Sept. 11, Oracle is counting on the heightened interest in staving off terrorism to boost its government ties even more," the SFGate reported only 8 months after the 9/11 attacks.

The report notes that after the attacks Oracle began pitching the idea of a national ID card to thwart terrorists, and called for local governments to create "detailed digital maps". In January 2002, Ellison published an op-ed in the NY Times calling for a digital ID to prevent terrorism.

"A national security database combined with biometrics, thumb prints, hand prints, iris scans or whatever is best can be used to detect people with false identities," he wrote.

More recently, Ellison has generated controversy with his statements regarding using AI to keep the populace on their "best behavior". In September, during an hour-long Q&A at Oracle's 2024 Financial Analyst Meeting, Ellison starts out by describing how AI could be used to potentially prevent school shootings.

Unfortunately, what he describes sounds eerily like a technocratic tyranny where privacy (and liberty) are a relic of the past.

" Securing schools, we think we can absolutely lock down schools so that.. dramatically reduce the case of anyone being on campus that doesn't belong on campus. And immediately alert, second someone pulls out a gun, immediately alert. Use AI cameras to immediately recognize that," Ellison claims.

He then explains how Oracle's body cameras could be used by police to monitor visitors to campuses.

"And we actually take the video that the police officer is, by the way, and the camera's always on," Ellison stated. "You don't turn it on and off. And by the way, the way you turn it on, you can't turn it off, I'm going to the bathroom. Oracle, um, I, I need, I need, I need two minutes to take a bathroom break. And we'll, we'll turn it off. The truth is, we don't really turn it off. What we do is, we record it so no one can see it."

Ellison says the recordings will remain private and only accessible with a court order. He believes this constant recording and transmission of data will lead to police being on their "best behavior".

"The police will be on their best behavior, because we're constantly recording, watching and recording everything that's going on. Citizens will be on their best behavior, because we're constantly recording and reporting everything that's going on," Ellison stated with no hint of awareness of the techno-dystopia he outlined.

“Citizens will be on their best behavior, because we’re constantly recording and reporting everything that is going on” Back in September 2024 during an Oracle Q&A, Larry Ellison spoke about how AI and cameras will be surveilling our EVERY MOVE, recording at ALL TIMES Listen: pic.twitter.com/UGmwVXgPte — Noor Bin Ladin (@NoorBinLadin) January 22, 2025

Ellison has also maintained a cozy relationship with Peter Thiel, the co-founder of Palantir, a steering committee member of the Bilderberg Group, and mentor of numerous nominees to Trump's incoming cabinet. Oracle and Palantir partnered together for cloud and AI infrastructure in 2024, and Ellison and Thiel have been in Trump's inner circle since at least 2018.

Sam Altman

As TLAV recently reported, Sam Altman's company OpenAI is currently embroiled in a scandal regarding the death of whistleblower Suchir Balaji. There is currently no evidence that anyone at OpenAI or Altman himself are involved in the coverup of Balaji’s death. However, if something was discovered which could derail this rapid rise to industry dominance and financial gain, it is possible that leadership at OpenAI would seek to suppress such information.

Altman has been a controversial figure in Silicon Valley and in the world of artificial intelligence for years. In May 2023 he testified in front of the U.S. Senate calling for regulation of his industry.

Only days after his testimony, Sam Altman participated in the secretive Bilderberg Group meeting in Lisbon, Portugal. Altman was joined by fellow AI proponents and CEO’s, including Microsoft’s Satya Nadella, Deepmind’s Demis Hassabis, and former Google CEO and Bilderberg Steering Committee Member Eric Schmidt.

Altman has also been involved in the privacy threatening, universal basic income promoting project known as Worldcoin.

Altman has promoted the project as a way to prepare for the disruption AI is anticipated to cause to a number of industries. Worldcoin executives have stated that their work is focused on helping distinguish between humans and bots by providing a unique ID and providing a universal basic income to offset job losses caused by AI.

Altman and team have called Worldcoin an “inclusive” global cryptocurrency that will be available to anyone who verifies their “unique personhood” with the “Orb,” a device that scans an individuals unique iris pattern.

“The Orb checks that an individual is real and is unique or has not previously signed up for Worldcoin. It does this by capturing and processing images of an individual and their unique iris pattern,” Worldcoin explains on its website.

Once a user submits to biometric iris scans they are assigned a “World ID” that allows them to receive 25 free Worldcoin tokens at launch of the token. The company claims once the unique identity is created the iris scans are deleted.

Elon Pushes Back?

Sam Altman and fellow technocrat Elon Musk have a tumultous history of collaboration at OpenAI. While the two men originally co-founded OpenAI, their relationship soured after Musk left the company. Musk has often publicly criticized Altman for taking OpenAI away from its original open source vision.

Following the announcement of Stargate he did just that, tweeting that the companies "don't actually have the money".

Despite the public feud, both men continue to fund projects which have the potential to contribute to the rise of the Technocratic State, including AI, biometric digital identities, traceable digital currencies, and the Internet of Things/Bodies.

Additionally, while Musk is being critical of the Stargate Project, he has spoken favorably of mRNA technology in the past. In fact, during the COVID-19 panic Musk's company Tesla worked with the German company CureVac to building "mobile molecule printers" for mRNA injections. Musk called the printers "RNA microfactories".

In 2020, while accepting the Axel Springer Award, Musk also mentioned his excitement about the potential for synthetic mRNA to lead to medical breakthroughs.

"You can basically do anything with the synthetic RNA DNA. It's really, it's like a computer program so I mean, I think with enough, with effort... you could probably stop aging reverse it if you want," Musk stated. "You can basically... you can turn someone into a freakin butterfly if you want with the right DNA sequence."

What Musk describes -- using technology "like a computer program" to alter the human genome and potentially turn someone into a butterfly -- has been a long term goal of the advocates of transhumanism. Musk and other Technocratic-Transhumanists believe with AI and gene-editing technologies they can effectively "play God" and eliminate aging, or change what it means to be human altogether.

The presence of Sam Altman, Larry Ellison, Elon Musk, and other technocrats like Peter Thiel should be a signal to those who value liberty that MAGA has become the home for the faux populist branch of Big Tech.’

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)