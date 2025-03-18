A gynaecologist & forensic examiner informed the court at the trial of Conor McGregor (visited White House today/POTUS Trump) who went on trial for rape, had to use forceps to remove a tampon rape
victim was wearing on day of the rape, and that as a trained expert doctor, "he had not seen a patient as bruised (sexual assault) as Ms. Hand was in a long time"...this is same vein as Andrew Tate
I am hoping that POTUS Trump understands the optics of this, and I ask how come McGregor could be allowed to speak at the Press conference podium? Is this a game? A sport? Is this fun? The White House is not a place for Trump orbit MMA etc. groupies to gets their rocks off on…already reeling on the fall out over the embrace of Tate et al. I support Trump, I do but it is when shit like this happens, I cannot control my verbal remarks, and I am entitled to have mine. I apologize. This man should have not been given that podium. Very disrespectful. Of women. Of decency. And don’t come back saying well let’s get the trial over with…of course, but there is always fire to these smoke…these people like the Diddys and Jay Z of the world look at women as meat, objects to be beaten and raped…these high paid sports stars and as much as I liked Kobe and felt sorry for his death, he was a rapist. That aspect of him I deplored and disdained and stopped following his skills.
Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I was not aware of his history of assaulting women. I was glad to see him stand up for Ireland against the muslim influx and tyrannical government, but obviously he is not a good role model, sadly, and maybe should not have been at the White House. Still, he does represent Ireland in a way.
But look at all the freaks, perverts and traitors Sleepy Joe and Jill had over to the White House during their illegitimate four years.
Why was McGregor only "held liable for rape", and not "CONVICTED and SENTENCED for rape".???