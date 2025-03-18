I am hoping that POTUS Trump understands the optics of this, and I ask how come McGregor could be allowed to speak at the Press conference podium? Is this a game? A sport? Is this fun? The White House is not a place for Trump orbit MMA etc. groupies to gets their rocks off on…already reeling on the fall out over the embrace of Tate et al. I support Trump, I do but it is when shit like this happens, I cannot control my verbal remarks, and I am entitled to have mine. I apologize. This man should have not been given that podium. Very disrespectful. Of women. Of decency. And don’t come back saying well let’s get the trial over with…of course, but there is always fire to these smoke…these people like the Diddys and Jay Z of the world look at women as meat, objects to be beaten and raped…these high paid sports stars and as much as I liked Kobe and felt sorry for his death, he was a rapist. That aspect of him I deplored and disdained and stopped following his skills.