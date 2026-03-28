‘Modern urban warfare has blurred the lines between military and civilian spaces, turning neighborhoods, schools, and hospitals into unwilling frontlines. The attacking air force with overwhelming military superiority can give warnings for civilians to leave, but these are also warnings to resistance fighters who leave with the others.’

Reveals McCullough’s humanity above all! It is that I thank him for! I have told you that I was and continue to be against this US involvement in this bombing and this on the whole. I do know the Iranian regime was brutal and repressive etc. but it was NO MATTER HOW LONG, only the Iranian people’s call to make. NOT USA. Innocent people get killed. Our troops get killed.

I again ask POTUS Trump to end this now, declare your victory, and bring our troops home. IMO Iran did not pose the type of threat to warrant this bombing. We the USA could have with others, done many other things to effect the change or the like…again, this was really for the Iranian people. Not USA. Moreover, we are guilty of causing or contributing to it, the revolution in 1979 because we helped topple a democratically elected Prime Minister to install the puppet Shah who was very oppressive and dictatorial that ushered in the Islamic hardliners and islamists and Ayatollahs etc. and consequential lurch to religious hardline draconian fundamentalism rule et al.

‘Nations that have sustained the most damage have no effective air defense systems. So bombing campaigns end up targeting those surprised or sadly warned civilians who are unable to leave their homes including senior citizens, the disabled, and families with no other choice but to hunker down. The cycle of bombardment across Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran illustrates a grim constant: when infrastructure collapses, the survival rate after blast and crush injury plummets—not because of the injuries themselves, but due to the systemic failure of emergency medicine under siege.’

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