Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
George Romey's avatar
George Romey
3m

Someone needs to tell the moron sitting behind me on a plane in a mask. Someone in his 20s. How did some of our young men become old women?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Paul
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture