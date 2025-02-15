Diamond Princess, aircraft carriers USS Theodore Roosevelt, French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, told us this. Almost no death, an infection ceiling in confined populations, including quasi-elderly, of about 20%…whatever it was, it was around way before 2020, I argue from 2016 or so…I also argue it may not even be a virus such as a coronavirus but can be a toxin, poison, chemical provoking similar ILI ARDS breathing type symptoms in especially high-risk persons. Some high-risk persons were no doubt impacted.

COVID, the entirety of it, is and was the greatest public health lie and disaster along with the lockdown lunacy and the deadly Malone, Bourla, Weissman, Sahin et al. mRNA technology and resulting mRNA vaccine.

Nothing historically compares to the devastation of the lockdowns and the COVID injection deadly failed outcome. POTUS Trump brought the OWS and mRNA vaccines and Biden et al. rolled it out and maintained lockdowns etc. Both POTUS administrations are accountable.

Our medical doctors (a group we trusted entirely yet failed us catastrophically), the hospitals, CEOs, our governments, our health officials at those alphabet agencies, USA, Canada, UK etc. These are murderers, planned it, this is murder in the first. This is not pure ineptness, cannot be. This was malfeasance. People with proper legal processes, courts and juries, must hang for what they did in COVID, even your friends.

We were lied to about asymptomatic transmission, about inferior natural immunity, about the fraud false-positive over-cycled PCR process, about equal risk for severe outcome despite age differential and background risk. All lies. Despite it being clear 2 weeks out mid-March 2020 that COVID was amenable to risk stratification and that baseline risk was prognostic on severity of outcome.

We hang many of them and high.