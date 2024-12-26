A lie, a 100% lie, COVID (a PCR-manufactured lie, a toxin, poison? no virus?) was NEVER true, there was NO pandemic, not even emergency, NONE! From origins, timeline, deadly lockdown lunacy to mRNA
technology & mRNA vaccine to the deadly mistreatment & abuse by the medical system that killed the vast majority (isolation, sedation (propofol, midazolam, lorazepam), Remdesivir, ventilator
Diamond Princess, aircraft carriers USS Theodore Roosevelt, French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle, told us this.
COVID, the entirety of it, is and was the greatest public health lie and disaster along with the lockdown lunacy (Operation Warp Speed, OWS) and the deadly Malone, Bourla, Weissman, Sahin et al. mRNA technology and resulting mRNA vaccine.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Nothing historically compares to the devastation of the OWS lockdowns and the COVID injection deadly failed outcome. Had we done NOTHING, just protect our vulnerable, we would have most persons alive today. We killed the vast majority of people in COVID by the deadly medical response.
Our medical doctors (a group we trusted entirely yet failed us catastrophically), the hospitals, CEOs, our governments, our health officials at those alphabet agencies, USA, Canada, UK etc. These are murderers, planned it, this is murder in the first. This is not pure ineptness, cannot be. This was malfeasance. People with proper legal processes, courts and juries, must hang for what they did in COVID, even your friends.
We were lied to about asymptomatic transmission, about inferior natural immunity, about the fraud false-positive overcycled PCR process, about equal risk for severe outcome despite age and background risk. All lies. Despite it being clear 2 weeks out mid March 2020 that COVID was amenable to risk stratification and that baseline risk was prognostic on severity of outcome.
We hang many of them and high.
Alexander COVID News-Dr. Paul Elias Alexander's substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Yet not one in the Covid cabal has gone to jail. Rather they are all writing books - getting paid to do speeches and appearances and so far getting a free pass to mass murder.
I heard “Propofol” helps with sleep deprivation Dr Alexander. I believe the infamous, “Moonwalk” signature dancer, Michael Jackson was highly dependent upon.
Those “Sons-of-Bitches” killed millions and millions and millions more disabled! The rest of the injected are quickly rising to the “Coffin-Platform” for death rates have “NOT” stabilized or lowered!
And yes I am talking about an “Increased-Death-Rate” which continues! This, would be ass they say, the new normal right? Wrong! This is abnormal and not how any civilized society ought to be governed!
There will never be another
“Normal!” because deaths are still occurring and most definitely caused in part, or in whole, by these murderous
“Bioweapon-mRNA-Jabs!”
And not until the death rate level off or “Stabilizes” if this ever happens, will a new normal death rate begin anew.
Imagine having inside you a
“Time-Release-Death” clock, without an alarm? And without a “Snooze” button for a few more minutes of sleep, in the mRNA case, life expectancy button. No, this “Life-Stopping-Alarm” has not, the proverbial, nothing called a “Snooze” button!
It’s called “Died-Suddenly!” Built into the mechanism of injury, depending on various health factors of every person injected. Which may cause a “Slow-Death” or the rapid onset of “Sudden-Death!”more aptly named and described, most sinisterly as,
“Died-Suddenly.”
Man oh man, these rotten
“Evil-Bastards” thought of everything, now haven’t they?
One thing I they missed though is “God” doesn’t rest.
Every one of those people involved with perpetuating
“Crimes Against Humanity” will eventually find their true home aptly named “Hell!”
Thank you Dr. Alexander as always. Always illuminating the “Illuminati’s-of-Evil.”
May God Bless America and The Entire World!
AJR