el. so I guess we got this coming…but it is dangerous. I think this medical doctor is disingenuous and is wrong to do this, so I wanted to bat it away! There is not enough evidence out there to make this claim, and it is clear POTUS Trump at this time has full faculties and is in no ways showing dementia or any level of senility or memory loss etc. Who was Davidson’s audience? What are his politics?

“Donald Trump has had a stroke, a prominent clinical professor of medicine said, listing evidence he said he saw in the president's behavior.”

Professor Bruce Davidson , of Washington State University Elson S. Floyd College of Medicine, in Spokane, Washington stated: “"My impression is that President Trump has had a stroke, and I think there's several lines of evidence supporting that,"

‘He Davidson said, "I think the stroke was six months ago or more, earlier in 2025. There's video of him shuffling his feet, which is not what we'd seen him [doing], striding on the golf course … previously. We've seen him holding his right hand in his left, cradling. And earlier in the year, in 2025, he was garbling words, which he didn't do previously, and which he's improved upon more recently. And he's also had marked episodes that have been noticed of daytime, excessive sleepiness, — medical term, hypersomnolence — which is characteristic of many patients after they've had a stroke. … Most recently, there was video of him walking down the stairs from Air Force One, holding the banister with his left hand, although he's right-handed, and all of this is consistent with having had a stroke on the left side of his brain. A stroke is an area of infarction. It's an area of dead tissue."'

Davidson also described behavior he said he thought showed Trump’s psychological reaction to surviving a stroke.

“People who … have a stroke, it’s a very serious, concerning, life-threatening, upsetting, scary thing, and people react in different ways,” Davidson said. “Some people respond with humility, grateful to be alive and viewing life as precious. Others become, as they improve, positively euphoric, that, ‘I was at the cliff of death, and now I’m back,’ and and some view it as, ‘That was my chance to die, and I didn’t, and now I’m going to do everything I wanted to do, because the next one may be fatal.”

The accelerating pace of Trump’s policy announcements, military orders, demands for the prosecution of enemies, and attacks on political opponents has been noted around the world.

Referring to Trump’s regular claims about his own health, Davidson said: “Another piece of evidence in favor of him having had a stroke is his telling us that he’s taking a whole aspirin tablet, 325 milligrams daily.”

Trump said that this month, in an interview with the Wall Street Journal , about his health. Saying the aspirin had caused widely noted bruising on his hand, Trump told the Journal : “They say aspirin is good for thinning out the blood, and I don’t want thick blood pouring through my heart. I want nice, thin blood pouring through my heart. Does that make sense?”

What is your view? Should someone who did not examine the POTUS make this definitive statement? He is NOT asking, he is being definitive.

I think very dangerous by this clinician. I think even more so than what was stated re Biden. I see nothing to make this claim, and I think this clinician is politicized and does not approve of Trump and is being biased, his bias is impacting him. Potentially extreme TDS. I support Trump but if I saw something in his behavior and actions that suggested he is disabled and cannot be POTUS I would debate it and raise it. I can support him yet want him to get best care and not be abused and not to remain in office that could harm him and importantly, the nation. The nation comes first.

I see none of that. Today I see none of that! This clinician is reckless.

Medical expert claims Trump had a stroke — and Air Force One stairs video tells the story - Raw Story

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. The Wellness Company, launched in 2022, offers health care, prescriptions, and supplements, all backed by research



The Wellness Company isn’t chasing profits — it’s trying to help people recover. While the government continues pushing vaccines, The Wellness Company is focusing on real solutions.

From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

Please consider support of a good PATRIOT company (in this PATRIOT economy) Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.