USA DID NOT USE BUNKER-BUSTER BOMBS ON IRAN NUKE SITE...



Too deep to work, top general tells lawmakers...

Yes, what was up top, buildings etc. were ‘obliterated’ and I speak as a lay man, but what is below ground? Not obliterated? Remember Bush Jr. and his lying WMD and the disaster be felled upon the world! We do not know and the information that is coming out is confusing as to the extent of the damage by the US B 2 bombing. They made it a public discussion, so we have the right to ask questions. We the people are not stupid. We can see. I am glad no military were hurt and something was done.

‘US did not use bunker-buster bombs on one of Iran’s nuclear sites, top general tells lawmakers, citing depth of the target’

What? That was not what we were told!

‘During the briefing, Ratcliffe told lawmakers that the US intelligence community assesses that the majority of Iran’s enriched nuclear material is buried at Isfahan and Fordow, according to a US official.’

And as per reports now, Isfahan was not bombed with the MOP penetrator super bombs…so what does this mean?

How do we move forward? Is this now clear that a negotiated solution is the way out of this to get to where we want to be? Not a military one? Or combined? Covert? IT? What? What is your view?

‘WashingtonCNN —

The US military did not use bunker-buster bombs on one of Iran’s largest nuclear sites last weekend because the site is so deep that the bombs likely would not have been effective, the US’ top general told senators during a briefing on Thursday.

The comment by Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Dan Caine, which was described by three people who heard his remarks and a fourth who was briefed on them, is the first known explanation given for why the US military did not use the Massive Ordnance Penetrator bomb against the Isfahan site in central Iran. US officials believe Isfahan’s underground structures house nearly 60% of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile, which Iran would need in order to ever produce a nuclear weapon.

US B2 bombers dropped over a dozen bunker-buster bombs on Iran’s Fordow and Natanz nuclear sites. But Isfahan was only struck by Tomahawk missiles launched from a US submarine.

The classified briefing to lawmakers was conducted by Caine, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe. A spokesperson for Caine declined to comment, noting that he cannot comment on the chairman’s classified briefing to Congress.’

