A million Iraqis are dead Mr. Bush because you lied, people died because you lied, you lied about WMD, you lied Mr. Bush, you lied, you sent me to Iraq, my friends are dead, you killed people
One of the best short video outbursts, I will continue showing this...for it sums it up well, I have always felt George Bush (father and son) but junior will go down in history as a devil demon! with
his neocon band of killers Rumsfeld, Cheney, Powell, Rice, Perle, Wolfowitz etc. Never forget these devils, these beelzebubs…George Bush Junior, one man, caused so much turmoil, helped damage the Middle East and the world in terrible ways. Destabilized the world. Yes, we know there are bad people all over, but Bush did much wrong. Yes, the world is not a safe place but what Bush did remains one of the greatest crimes in history. Between Bush and Hillary Clinton. Today, we can find no justification for what they did, so many of our precious military were harmed and died, for no good reason, so many innocent people killed.
this stack is not only about COVID fraud and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA transfection injection…NO.
IT ALL WENT BAD FROM 9-11 ONWARD FOLLOWED ON 9-12 W ITH THE PATRIOT ACT AND MARTIAL LAW-WHERE BUSH AND CHENY MADE THE WORLD A MORE DANGEROUS PLACE
I knew with every fiber of my being in 2002, that Bush and team falsified WMD as the pretext to invade. It is the single, biggest foreign act of evil in our country’s history.