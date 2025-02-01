his neocon band of killers Rumsfeld, Cheney, Powell, Rice, Perle, Wolfowitz etc. Never forget these devils, these beelzebubs…George Bush Junior, one man, caused so much turmoil, helped damage the Middle East and the world in terrible ways. Destabilized the world. Yes, we know there are bad people all over, but Bush did much wrong. Yes, the world is not a safe place but what Bush did remains one of the greatest crimes in history. Between Bush and Hillary Clinton. Today, we can find no justification for what they did, so many of our precious military were harmed and died, for no good reason, so many innocent people killed.

this stack is not only about COVID fraud and the deadly Malone Bourla Bancel et al. mRNA transfection injection…NO.