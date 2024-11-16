said it best here:

“A nation can survive its fools, and even the ambitious. But it cannot survive treason from within. An enemy at the gates is less formidable, for he is known and carries his banner openly. But the traitor moves amongst those within the gate freely, his sly whispers rustling through all the alleys, heard in the very halls of government itself. For the traitor appears not a traitor; he speaks in accents familiar to his victims, and he wears their face and their arguments, he appeals to the baseness that lies deep in the hearts of all men. He rots the soul of a nation, he works secretly and unknown in the night to undermine the pillars of the city, he infects the body politic so that it can no longer resist. A murderer is less to fear.”

– Marcus Tullius Cicero

RFK Jr.’s nomination can be stopped if these criminals linked to the Malone Bancel Kariko et al. mRNA move to threaten senators etc. with funding, donor money removal. This is how it will be done and so we need to get on the phones and call out any senators who block the nomination that we will vote them out in 2 years.

It is how this is done. For example, similar was done to people like me whereby Robert Malone it was told, threatened groups I and others were attached to that he would get donors to not send in the money if I and others do/did not stop questioning him and his role in the deadly Malone et al. mRNA technology and vaccine. The entities told me this and asked me to stop. So, we were threatened that our support would be pulled. I told them all shove it. UNITY Project, Brownstone etc. I told them fCUK off. Many started with me and lost me. Failing entities today. All of these Trump haters and that is what they are, pure Trump haters across 8 years, now groveling for jobs. Spent 8 years defaming him, smearing him. It is so entertaining how they are scrubbing, or trying to scrub their social media etc.

It is imperative that POTUS Trump aka 47, convenes some sort of joint session, conclave of sorts of the US Congress and the Senate one hour after being sworn in January 20th 2025 and allow the key doctors and scientists and even lay persons to address the elected bodies with the key science and evidence across the 5 years showing how the OWS lockdowns and the Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccine failed and actually killed Americans. This would be a bold move by POTUS Trump and gain him huge respect and admiration and begin the road to healing. RFK Jr. must have a role in this as we confront the criminal corrupt murderous mRNA vaccine cartel (and all vaccine makers) of Pfizer, Moderna et al. especially as he is and was a vanguard. Huge blessings for POTUS Trump and his choice of RFK Jr.

