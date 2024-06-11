A pawn for a king? is this how they ensure 45 gets some jail time?...jail your crackhead to take down 45? Firstly, this was the least of the charges crackhead should have faced but is this
the plan? low level pawn for a King? What about King for King? Do they think, in what universe do they live in that we will not ensure your KINGS, all living ones, face the courts too, retroactive?
So to cover your illegalities, you throw out a bone….
Each illegal illicit abuse prosecutorial misconduct act on 45 will be returned in kind, same way, same methods, King for King, pimp for pimp…time is irrelevant.
Thing is crackhead has serious issues on tap that they will not look at. Truth is the Biden family have lots to answer for in legal courts and we must be fair too, everyone is innocent until shown otherwise. But lots of serious questions especially their business links to China, Ukraine etc. When will it be looked at properly?
SCOTUS best intervene fast
this is why his VP pick is so critical may have to serve fast and be electable over 8 years...young enough, I dont mind woman, will welcome that (MAYOR DEB ROGERS, will carry Penn)