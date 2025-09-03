vaccines and the pure duplicity and games by all of our governments. Where no one is held responsible for the carnage of the OWS deadly lockdowns and deadly Malone et al. mRNA vaccine.

I have used the hangman’s photo again, my view is that if judges and juries and courts have proper hearings and find many linked to the fraud fake PCR manufactured COVID guilty of causing deaths, unnecessarily, and linked to the deadly mRNA vaccine, and they proclaim the death penalty is the penalty, then I would say hang them…no question.

Start Bob’s e-mail here:

‘Thank you Roger and Paul. William Makis, Mark Trozzi and others also. I cannot say what I want to say in only a few words. Like myself, many have walked down a long hard road of awakening. And some still have a ways to go yet, going well beyond this email list, spilling out into the general population. Pardon me if I swear a time or two in my opening monologue here before getting to sharing something I’d written last week. It just happened to relate to this very conversation.

Some will never fully come to terms with what's at play. I get it, it's as evil as evil can be and difficult to comprehend when desperately searching for hope and good guys. As some of you know, political theatre still causes my blood pressure to rise, the intentional deception and deflection away from ever seeing justice served for countless crimes against humanity, for deflecting away from the who, what, when and why a foundation was laid to cause mass destruction, of economies, livelihoods, so badly hurting the elderly and children, terrorizing, poisoning and murdering millions of men, women and children in Alberta, Canada and all around the world through all things Covid-19. An orchestrated mass casualty event, in all ways.

It was all intentional, covid and a far broader evil agenda. All things Covid-19 was just one frontline battle of an ongoing war waged against mankind by global parasites. I see a lot of doublespeak about Covid-19 mRNA injections, as more nRNA poisons come forward, as Paul said, as Bhattacharya recently said, they are going to keep pushing the mRNA platform even though justice has yet to be served for the first round, for the many crimes against humanity committed through the global terrorist operation of all things Covid-19.

Count my eldest brother as a victim of crime, of murder in my opinion, taking many injections, first his heart and then turbo cancers throughout his major organs. He awoke to the fact he was duped, but it was far too late of course. Of course, there are many stories yet Bhattacharya downplayed that recently. Fuck everyone who played a part in unleashing hell on humanity. Trump and the company of his collaborators included. Fuck all governments around the world.

Through Operation Covid-19, many gave it their all pushing back, laypeople and influencers alike who lost significantly, financially, jobs, credibility and relationships with family and friends, those lost in fear, caught up in a mass formation psychosis through the societal covid war. I know many in this email, but many others I do not. I appreciate and respect your point blank approach here Paul, respect once again your rejection of another bribe from the parasitic money driven parasitic class. We’ve had our conversations regarding Trump. Even though I lose my patience, I also give grace to those holding onto hope.

Roger, you know how much I respect you, but the time for naivety ended long ago. I say again, it was intentional, it was a global operation, a money making endeavor, a coup with an evil agenda at the heart of it, with patents filed long ago. They fucking knew what was in the myocarditis, stroke, cancer causing, fertility reducing bioweapons. If I knew, if many more laymen knew, if you knew, if other influencers in this email and beyond knew and if Canadian truckers knew, then Trump damn well knew and so did all governments, including the Alberta UCP government, because former friends of mine who now sit at the table of the Alberta UCP government fucking told me they knew, that “Covid-19 wasn’t what it is said to be”. I urge you to take the time to go through my document linked below.



No, I see more political theatre than I care to see playing out, again. In the US and here in Alberta. Another round of “get your UCP membership and vote out another premier”, as fingers point towards Danielle Smith. As if one or two politicians are the root cause and/or hold all power. After all, are Canada and America “democracies” or are they dictatorships?! No, in reality it is governments in their entirety, in Alberta, Canada, American and governments and so-called opposition in Western “democracies” all around the world. Changing one politician for another is to change one puppet/actor for another. Doing the same thing over and over expecting different results is the definition of insane political theatre.

After a long moment of reflection, I’ll speak up here first as a layman, as a blue collar Canadian and grassroots Albertan who was thankfully raised in humble beginnings. Sometimes having no food in our cupboards. It wasn’t for my parents' lack of effort or care, no, I witnessed first hand the dark, thieving uncaring hearts of men and women in my youth, saw others steal from my parents, steal the fruits of their hard labour, literally stealing food and life lifting moments off the table of a struggling family of nine. Fortunately, it wasn’t just those jaded life lessons that shaped me as I also witnessed the kindness of others, saw the counter of evil, saw the very best of humanity also. Men and women who instead of treading on and stealing from others, lifted them up.

Through the blessing of my parent’s, witnessing how they picked themselves up and kept moving forward God blessed me in ways I didn’t understand until these past several years. He blessed me with family, friends and built within me a kind and moral heart, having empathy for others and never backing down from evil. God blessed me in another way also over these past several years. He opened my eyes to worldly truths, to the truth of politics, governments and public bureaucracies and the volatility of the human spirit, how people are easily deceived by evil, by sins. For ten years, from 2015-2023, I had a good long hard look behind the political curtain. It is a cesspool of immorality. I see it clearly now, how politicians, governments, police, judiciary and the many collaborators and enablers completely and perpetually fail their fellow man. Above all else, how they fail God’s truth and laws.

I’ve lost people on this email list for the moral positions I’ve taken, for calling evil evil, for following the path of Christ the best I can. Don’t get me wrong, I’m a sinner also, far from a saint, but I’ll always defend the life, liberty and peace of all people. Without borders, children above all others. If I should lose family and/or friends in calling evil evil, so be it. That’s not for me to carry.

I’ll speak plainly here now. I say this as plainly as possible as someone who’s seen enough and who’s had enough of political theatre and parasitic criminals ruling the world. Fuck all the criminal politicians as well as the complicitly silent ones, all governments, oppositions, criminal public bureaucracies, parasitic criminal billionaire lobbyists, bought and paid for media, left, right and ‘independent’, all the compensated collaborators and everyone who’s played a role in committing crimes against humanity, committed evil acts against children in Alberta, Canada, America and all around the world. Fuck also the warmongers, the endless proxy wars, the so-called holy war, genocides funded and armed by the American military complex and beyond, wars waged in the name of defending “democracy”.

There, my cursing is finished. I like to think Christ would forgive me in a quick moment for doing so, and perhaps flip over a table or two with me also. As I’ve said, in over two thousand years, since He flipped over tables the first time, nothing has changed. Like I also said, I wrote the following article last week, before being included in this email. Those thoughts apply to this conversation. The article is for left/right political influencers, left, right and independent media as well as for any Albertan, Canadian and American who cares to listen to my rambling.

I’m always open to conversation and debate on everything I’ve written. As well. I’m open to converse about scripture. To talk about scriptural things such as “what’s Israel”. I’m no longer as naive as I once was and even though I know it's mostly in vain, I feel the calling to speak up once again, to call evil evil. I see a war against mankind raging on, not a few years, decades or hundreds of years old, but thousands of years in progress. I still see a spiritual war above all else, good versus evil, God versus the liar of liars, deceiver of deceivers.

Who is our enemy? How did we get here? What the fuck is going on? That question rolled around in my mind like thunder when I walked away from Alberta’s conservative government on May 14, 2020. Ok, that’s the last curse, I promise. LInked below is an article I’d compiled through my awakening to the structure of globalism, old family money, central bankers, the power structures of the less than one percent and the betrayal of the uni-party establishment of Canada. It’s interesting to me that no one has challenged me on my findings of evidence. Not one politician and or political influencer, even though it's been shared far and wide, shared thousands and thousands of times. Check that, one influencer called me a ‘kook’ for asking him to address the evidence. That said everything I needed to know about him.

The following are my thoughts and opinions.



The general population remains broadly bewildered, deceived, manipulated, divided and conquered, fractured on where they see the reality of the day. Some believe all is well, some know something’s wrong but cannot quite put their finger on it, some remain politically and nationally tribalized and some don't want to know because the reality is too heavy, would much rather go on living their lives oblivious to knowing what's up. Even in the truther, freedom and justice communities, in the Alberta independence movement or those wishing to fold into the United States, there's a broad spectrum awareness to the overarching restructuring of the global power base.

In China today, in order to pay for a good and/or service payment is broadly now only taken in the form of a biometric digital id via cell phone, chip embedded in the hand and/or facial recognition. Cash is virtually obsolete and social credits scores are also part of the “new normal”. If you’re a good boy and/or girl, if you don’t disobey the government, you can travel freely, interact in commerce freely, and participate in society. If not? George Orwell’s novel 1984 applies here.

Today I see many Alberta, Canadian and American influencers, podcasters, left, right and independent journalists pouring cold water on the fact that what is now living proof in China comes virtually unopposed in all of North America and across Western Democracies. Controlled opposition, defending left and right governments, downplaying the betrayal, the many injustices, the crimes and treason of said governments and so-called oppositions. The naive political tribalized cults I can give grace to, not unlimited, but because of knowing and seeing the propaganda machine at work, I can sympathize. It is the knowing collaborators of criminal uni-party governments who have and continue to commit crimes against the people, I cannot give grace to.



I’ll begin with questions for everyone paying attention. Would you say the theft of overtaxation (Canadians debt enslaved to the central bankers by Trudeau senior), UNDRIP, mass immigration, SOGI, WEF carbon tax funded climate change fraud, WHO medical health tyranny, the coming biometric digital id, etc, etc, has undermined the life, liberty and peace of Canadians and Americans? Would you say the final loss of liberty is at hand in western democracies all around the world, that a United Nations Agenda 2020/30, Sustainable Development, Great Reset or whatever you want to call it is playing out all around the world?

Given the bringing forward of dictates and working papers of unelected global organizations and agenda born out of NGOs like the Trilateral Commission (Mark Carney in Canada), UN, WHO (Martin/Harper in Canada, Bush in USA) and WEF (Harper, Trudeau junior), global organizations formed by the same old money families behind the forming of global central banking and given the working papers of those NGOs were brought forward into Canadian and American law through decades of successive Conservative, Liberal, NDP, Republican and Democrat regimes unilaterally, what do you say about that?

Given the receipts of evidence are clear to see (link below) that from Trudeau senior/junior to Carney and all governments and so-called oppositions in-between (Martin, Mulroney, Harper, etc) laying a foundation of destructive policies Canadians reap today, given that, why do you point the finger of responsibility for this betrayal on only Liberal and NDP governments, not speaking to the Conservative’s part in that? In Canada and Alberta, the receipts of evidence can be found linked below, of the further and final falling of liberty decades in the making via changes and additions to our laws. Alberta being ground zero in many cases.

On a side note, a question for the leadership of the Alberta Prosperity Project. APP being an organization I co-founded, funded and left on the best of terms. Leadership says they wish to inspire a grassroots independence movement. Why then don’t they share with Albertans the overarching Canadian betrayal? Why not speak about the current Alberta UCP government throwing up a dead end road through technical legal language, a Trojan Horse to kill an honest independence grassroots movement within the Alberta Citizens Initiative Act? Why not speak to the fact that Stephen Harper, the conservative power structure of Canada and the billionaire class behind (all key players in bringing in a global coup) all control the Alberta United Conservative government? Of course it should go without saying, Liberal and NDP parties operate in the same regard and that Justin Trudeau and Mark Carney were key players also in the betrayal of Canadian liberty.

Even though my observations come with receipts (linked below), I've been called a kook by Rebel Media's Ezra Levant, I've been called a conspiracy theorist, "liberal" and/or divider by other political influencers. To those political influencers, left and right, media and those simply lost in political cult-like tribalism (like I once was) your silence and/or collaboration says everything I need to know. You are lost. My intention in this writing is not only to awaken others to the overarching betrayal but also for them to see the collaborators and controlled oppositions for who they are. Traitors to the life, liberty and peace of all Canadians.

Here in Canada, the ‘True North Strong and Free’, the Canadian Constitution, Canadians, governments, political and judicial systems and the people, have always been captured, right from the very beginning. In the United States, the ‘land of the free’, while they were once fought and died for liberty, it's taken a little over a hundred years but America has fallen also, taken over from within.

Trojan Horse betrayals of the uni-party establishments of both nations have betrayed the people, the political class bending the knee to the money and power behind the shadows, central bankers and technocratic oligarchs, the new kings of the day. The billionaire, corporate parasitic class. A mix of old money and new.

Regarding the American Constitution and/or Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Our neighbour's to the South’s version was once stronger/upheld, but both are now merely words on paper, gutted from the inside out as global parasites have their way once again in the loss of life, liberty and peace of the American's and Canadian people. Deceived, divided and conquered once again, weaponized against one another, many cheering on their own final trappings.

“We will finally bring Biometric Digital ID, on land, sea and air. We will have secure borders. We will have secure elections” - Donald Trump And the people cheered… “War is peace. Freedom is slavery. Ignorance is strength.”

- George Orwell, 1984

It's the people themselves who have a responsibility to defend the life, liberty and peace of themselves and of others. Their family, friends and neighbours, to not fall for political deceptions, to not become politically cult-like tribalized and lose perspective on calling evil evil.

A global agenda through unelected NGOs (UN, WEF, WHO and more,) has come to fruition, central bank driven massive debt, theft of overtaxation, carbon tax funded fraud, sexualization of children, UNDRIP trojan horse reconciliation, mass immigration, public health tyranny, along with a catch and release justice system, etc, etc. All that and more wreaks havoc on the lives of the people.

I didn't understand the basic tactics of modern age war, how to take over nations and peoples from within without firing a single bullet. First you weaken the nation from within, destroy the family unit, destroy the economy by creating massive debt and inflation, destroy a nation's ability to prosper, open the borders, create civil unrest and conflict, divide and conquer the people through political and regional tribalism, keep the people from talking, etc. Use the media (left, right, independent and influencers) to propagandize the people, cause the people to fear one another, send in agitators, inciters and collaborators to take over actual grassroots movements.

All the above is orchestrated by using many useful idiots/collaborators who are money driven to do so. I urge you to consider that and make a point of talking to family, friends, neighbours and strangers. It was a blessing for me to do so in traveling across Alberta, into Saskatchewan and BC through an involvement in the freedom movement and political arena. “I’m voting for the lesser of evils”. Is what I heard from the left and right. "I know something is not right, but what can I do?' The first step is talking and agreeing to call evil evil.

This is how Canada fell in the first place. Kings of long ago used the same tactics of war as today, used and turned Canadians against one another. Hundreds of years ago far too many Canadians embraced the rule of a king and monarchy, a global parasitic class who conquered lands all around the world. To be civilized? That's a conversation in itself. Today, in all the many crimes against humanity, in the past abominations that Canada was built on, in the destruction of the life, liberty and peace of the people as a whole, today I see nothing civilized about that.

In regards to the societal argument of mass grave sites, rather than being drug into that politicized skirmish, I'd much rather speak about the fact that long ago Native Indians were imprisoned on Indian Reservations, given a Paper Indian Pass, needing permission from the government to travel, their children taken away. This was all done under the Indian Act. Today, in many cases, First Nation peoples and communities are often preyed upon by their own corrupt leaders, just like all other politicians and bureaucrats prey on all other Canadians. I'd much rather talk about that. And if there are "good" people in politics, in First Nations and the entirety of Canada's political class, I'd advise them to speak up and openly about the corruption within both political systems.

Today, we see UNDRIP playing out, land being taken away, corrupt chiefs and councils taking money to bring forward that Trojan horse of a policy of the UN, as their people are caught in the crossfire of a growing resentment, another societal battle. Fact is, the leadership of Native Indians today, their politicians and bureaucrats were trained to operate in the same regard as all politicians across Canada. UNDRIP is another divide and conquer moment as the people are turned against one another, Native Indians versus Canadians as the parasitic class sits back and watches the civil unrest.

They want us to fight, they want us to argue about how many Native Indian gravesites there may or may not be. It's tactical. They want us to forget who caused the crises of debt, mass immigration, they want us to forget the uni-party establishment worked in unison to lockdown and destroy families, small businesses, the elderly and our children, they want us to forget about the forced Covid-19 vaccination of millions of Canadians with a proven to be stroke, myocarditis, cancer causing bioweapon. They’re destroyers, enslavers, murderers and thieves.

Long ago, Metis leader Louis Riel came together with Native Indians and Western Canadian European Farmers, Europeans who fled the kings in Europe to come to Canada seeking life, liberty and peace. The Northwest Rebellion was but a spark, the defenders of liberty lost because far too many Canadians choose to be serfs of kings. Louis Riel was hung, my great uncle imprisoned, taking the fall for his people. The fight for liberty ended by those who bend the knee to earthly kings. And so how does it play out today? Unfortunately far too many Canadians still choose the tight tyrannical embrace of government.

Lets not also forget that in Alberta, Canada, in British Columbia and all across Canada, elite pedophiles are being protected by the uni-party establishment as a whole! On First Nation reservations also.

In February 2022 a collaboration took place with the current Alberta UCP conservative government, Canadian Liberal government, Canadian Bankers Association, following the guidelines and working document of the World Economic Forum creating the Canadian version of the Biometric Digital ID platform. An Alberta digital id platform was launched last week. The current Premier of Alberta Danielle Smith wrote an article in April 2022 expressing her support for China’s digital programmable-surveilable dollar. For many, all of that doesn't raise an alarm, but the reality is that what’s in China today is on the horizon for all Canadians and Americans.

This goes on, as many Albertans continue to hold onto a false hope Smith and Alberta’s conservative government will lead them back to liberty. It’s up to you not to fall for all the above political deception, not to fall for the divide and conquer tactic of war. Their actions are the actions of criminals and they continue to get away with the many crimes against humanity because they continue to divide you, turn you all against one another. There are radicals on both ends of the political cult-like spectrum. And then there’s all of us, the majority.

Yes, my great ancestor and uncle chief Big Bear (Mistahimaskwa) was the last holdout to the signing of Treaty six. He was a visionary, a unifier, believed Canada belonged to all people, to be shared equally, not to be owned and profited on by a small group of global parasites and their collaborators. He also knew when they were beaten. In his final words, his fight was gone.

My great uncle foresaw the death of liberty in Canada, for all people. And today Canadians, through the lead of American politicians and the billionaire class technocratic oligarchs behind them (Republican, Democrats, Bush’s, Clinton’s, Biden, Trump, Thiel, Musk, Vance, etc, et al) and the bewildered masses who enable them all play their part in bringing forward the final trappings of Americans, Canadians and mankind all around the world. In Communist nations this comes also; a Digital Indian Pass for all, AI police state surveillance, digital dollars and social credit scores to rule all of mankind.

I’ll gladly stand on the front line of a true grassroots movement. I still believe this can begin in Alberta and spread across Canada, but only if the collaborators are challenged and the political arena is left behind. As Canadian people, it is not only our right to demand independence of the person, to demand and defend our God given liberty. We can only take back our life, liberty and peace if we stand with one another.

However, first a broader awakening is needed, a history lesson is needed first, an awakening to understand the many crimes against humanity and against children all around the world, an awakening of Canadian and worldly truths and of God’s truth also. I believe in unity grounded in truth and standing in God’s laws are a good place to start. I bend the knee to no earthly king. I bend the knee to the greatest defender of liberty to ever walk the earth, the one true King - Jesus Christ. But as for your own faith, how you form your own moral compass, please believe what you want to believe. And I’ll have your back.

I stand with the children. This writing and message is dedicated to all children being abused, murdered, their life, liberty and peace stolen, without borders. I am grateful to God for giving me a moral heart, for opening my eyes to the truth of the world, and most of all to see His truth above all else. My thoughts and prayers continue to be with everyone. May God bless and liberate you all.

Bob

The link below is to a live document which lays out the structure of globalism, the further fall of Canadian liberty as well as personal testimony and evidence of my own personal journey. As always, in anything I write or speak, I come with receipts.

https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ENmk0hzK0sxQhIbK9EAq2drzfsRyS5T3LFsqlAmkMTQ/edit?usp=drivesdk’

___

