These beasts, Menachery et al. these reckless animals did create a potent chimera (stitched together virus) and this was not the first one, but I believe that from here, from around 2014/2015, this madness got lose. I believe that the US government with other nefarious players used what was done here and some work such as cloning see Dr. JJ Couey out of U Penn (one of the smartest people I came to know, I maybe respect him more than any other in this COVID fraud and vaccine fraud) to bring the PCR manufactured fake non-pandemic. Seeded pathogen in multiple places to give the impression of pandemic widespread. Truth is, we never had a pandemic. I do not think we ever did in history. A made-up money-making concept to keep us in the ‘emergency preparedness’ posture. Theoretically possible as to risk but we have had ZERO. IMO. You listen to Yeadon and Couey. IMO maybe ONLY.

Read from here:

https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26552008/

‘Using the SARS-CoV reverse genetics system, we generated and characterized a chimeric virus expressing the spike of bat coronavirus SHC014 in a mouse-adapted SARS-CoV backbone.

The results indicate that group 2b viruses encoding the SHC014 spike in a wild-type backbone can efficiently use multiple orthologs of the SARS receptor human angiotensin converting enzyme II (ACE2), replicate efficiently in primary human airway cells and achieve in vitro titers equivalent to epidemic strains of SARS-CoV.

I think they just told us they created COVID, or what we know as COVID??

Additionally, in vivo experiments demonstrate replication of the chimeric virus in mouse lung with notable pathogenesis.

I think they just told us how pathological it was and could be, based on their dangerous experiments.

Evaluation of available SARS-based immune-therapeutic and prophylactic modalities revealed poor efficacy; both monoclonal antibody and vaccine approaches failed to neutralize and protect from infection with CoVs using the novel spike protein.

They told us nothing worked to neutralize, stop their crazy experiement invention.

On the basis of these findings, we synthetically re-derived an infectious full-length SHC014 recombinant virus and demonstrate robust viral replication both in vitro and in vivo.

They are telling us here that they just created the actual COVID virus IMO (which IMO may have gotten loose intentional or by accident) and that is could reproduce in the dish or outside the dish.

Our work suggests a potential risk of SARS-CoV re-emergence from viruses currently circulating in bat populations.’

Here they tell us that what we just did can cause a pandemic basically.

___