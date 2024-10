Obama remains one of the most dangerous persons ever to touch political office in USA and he was an islamist as a sitting POTUS! He set in place aspects that must be taken down and removed e.g. muslim brotherhood etc. deep inside the USA…planning…go ask Brennan, ask Clapper about these things….we have major Bataclan style France terror attacks coming…there are deadly jihadi, wahabi, salafil, islamists among those illegals Biden and Harris let in…here now for a reason.

Ensure your wives, daughters know self-defense, how to kill, emotionally have prepared to take lives if their life is threatened, know the 2nd amendment fully, their rights, how to shoot, handle, store weapons…legal…know that they may have to kill the medieval islamist, Latino, Middle Eastern, North African beast, 6th century feral beast who tries to rape and kill them.

‘8 suspected terrorists with possible ISIS ties arrested in New York, L.A. and Philadelphia, sources say

The men from Tajikistan came to the U.S. through the southern border and their criminal backgrounds checks came back clean at the time they crossed, officials familiar with the matter said.’

Three males reported as Swedish named 'Abdul, Ahmed, & Ibrahim'? threw explosives at Israeli embassy in Denmark (I was there with WHO Europe in 2008 to 2009 & it was Yemen back then); this is what (substack.com)

___

You must not wait for another catastrophic crisis (at times manufactured but we are prevented from making our own basic personal decisions or accessing needed drugs and response tools) to catch you off-guard. We must take charge and be prepared today so that we can enjoy peace of mind tomorrow.

Enter the Wellness Company as a solution and a willing participant in the health care conversation. From telemedicine, prescriptions, memberships, and supplements, TWC is leading America with alternative choices to the traditional health care model.

If you wish to give a donation to help me, you can at:

Zelle:

sr7283@gmail.com

Or Ko-Fi

Ko-fi.com/drpauleliasalexander

Or to my address at:

150 South 8th Street

Unit 170

Lewiston, New York

14092

Alternatively, please consider going from an UNPAID subscriber or follower to a PAID at $5 per month or $30 per year. This can provide me help. If this is not possible at this time, this is ok, please remain a subscriber for FREE and there is no difference between FREE and PAID. No restrictions.

Please consider support of a good company Drs. McCullough, Risch, Thorp, myself support (they are our sponsors), The Wellness Company; see the emergency preparation kit (key component being antibiotics you were denied by doctors, pharmacists, governments during the fraud COVID), first aid kit, travel emergency kit, contagion control kit etc. Please consider the SPIKE SUPPORT (spike protein DETOX dissolving spike from mRNA vaccine, this is critical to remove spike form the mRNA vaccine/and DNA viral vector) formula with NATTOKINASE as well as the triple formula (SPIKE SUPPORT, BROMELAIN, CIRCUMIN)