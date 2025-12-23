Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Thomas A Braun RPh
8h

Here is my summary: Anyone disagree? In 2020 there were 563,000 excessive deaths in the US. That is when Covid was apparently rampant through out the nation. It is the same time when ventilators and the wrong medical treatment was being administered and contributed greatly to the excessive deaths that NAIAD pushed. In 2021 there were 1.1 million excessive deaths when the mRNA injections were being administered to our first responders and our medical personnel on a first come basis. If the mRNA injections were effective, the excessive deaths should have been less and not more in 2021. In addition the VAERS system over the last four years has reported 47,000 deaths due to the mRNA injections. Historically, the system has been grossly underutilized. Mainly, because of the time to fill out the paper work and also, why would a medical professional want to admit he delivered a deadly injection to a patient who was denied informed consent? Easily, the numbers can be multiplied by 20 or more to receive a true statistically accurate accounting. Dr. Kessler who was FDA Commissioner in the 1990's claimed about only 1% of ADR's are ever reported. I doubt we will ever know the truth and the money men pushing the mRNA injections will do everything possible to keep this RNA allopathic medicine model alive. We are playing with the blue print of life on a kindergarten scale and have not got a clue when we will accidently erase all of humanity from this endeavor. Our biowarfare boys have created a lot of biologically deadly chemicals and pathogens that the public is not aware of. Lyme disease is finally being recognized as having escaped from their Plum Island facility. This is just a new layer of potential harm to the human race. My view. PS: Pfizer lied and said that their mRNA was 95% effective. So did our medical leadership. They lied to President Trump and told him around 3% of the US population would die if immediate action is not taken. That's about 10 million souls. They lied with cooked statistical analysis from a English statistician working for crooked WHO!

DUANE HAYES
8h

Send copies of this to RFK, Markey, Dr Prashed, Sen Cassidy, in fact all CDC and FDA employees and managers, directors.

