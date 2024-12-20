'A Time to Kill'; yes, DEPENDING! a situation arises where you have to KILL & this was such a situation where man found his 5-year-old being raped by an illegal in Texas, beat rapist to death
I like this outcome, having no mercy on the feral animal! Texas court say NO charges! I agree & Trump asks if you agree? He is being sarcastic! He would have done same if it was his child! I would
‘Yes they deserve to die and I hope they burn in hell!’
Amen to that!!
If you take the innocence of a child your life ceases to matter. You really do not exist anymore and must be put down like the feral beast you are. This man did good.
there is always a time to kill, to defend life, yes, to kill pedophiles, rapists in the act, yes, of course, you are defending life...as I have said, if there is a PURGE situation where we are allowed to kill for one hour, I want to go hunting pedophiles.
I can’t blame a man for protecting women and children