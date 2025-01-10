See this stellar seminal scholarship by James Roguski (to follow) and I ask you to support his work, James’s work is very strong, excellent:

NIH (and HHS)

1)NIH (National Institutes of Health) and Health and Human Services (HHS): must initiate and implement research studies and programs that examine the Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Sahin et al. mRNA technology vaccine injures that have accumulated

NIH (and HHS) must join and partake with CDC etc. acute surveillance of Malone Bourla Bancel Weissman Sahin et al. mRNA technology vaccine harms and deaths across time

NIH (and HHS) must revisit all the COVID Operation Warp Speed (OWS) related studies (it funded) it funded and convene an expert panel to examine the research protocols, the methods, the statistics used, the findings, and the funding approved. Findings are to be made known to the public in 6 months of the new NIH Director taking lead.

There is no existing randomized placebo-controlled study double blinded, or triple blinded that shows that the COVID mRNA gene vaccines reduced hospitalization, death, ICU, severe illness etc. in children or adults, elderly etc. The NIH Director must reveal to the public what studies the NIH (past and existing under new leadership) uses to support that statement that the mRNA vaccine reduced hospitalization and death and was beneficial to the public, e.g. in the elderly.

NIH must also initiate a review of all ethics review panels and input that was used to authorize the COVID related studies and findings made known to the public in 6 months of the new NIH Director taking lead.

NIH must immediately stop all gain-of-function (GoF) or related research in any US affiliated or funded or operated biolab anywhere in the world. NIH must stop its involvement (direct or indirectly) all bioweapons biological research in US laboratories and anywhere globally that the US is affiliated to. No US tax-payer money must be used for any such research anywhere in the world.

The NIH Director must IMMEDIATELY call for the end of any mRNA technology gene-based vaccine research.

The NIH Director must call (with the new FDA Commissioner) for the Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccine to be removed from market, complete, and immediately on swearing in. None to be made available to infants, children, teens, adults, elderly. No moratorium.

The NIH Director must ensure that any studies for mRNA vaccines touted under ‘new and improved’ ‘minor adjustments’ etc. must run for at least 20 years of proper duration, sample size, patient-important outcomes, gold-standard trustworthy research methods, and with all the necessary safety follow-up. Any such study must have proper ethical debate and accompanied by cost-effectiveness analyses. Drugs and vaccines and medical devices must not only meet safety and effectiveness threshold but there must be a dedicated examination of if the drug or vaccine is NEEDED, necessary.

NIH must return to the 1972/1975 Nixon era and agreements (1969 to 1976 Nixon era, the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), or Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) 1975 relating to weapons of mass destruction) and renounce the use of lethal biological agents and weapons, and all other methods of biological warfare. Renounce its role in such lethal biological agents and weapons. NIH will confine its biological research to defensive measures such as immunization and safety measures and work with the Department of Defense in disposing of existing stocks of bacteriological or any such weapons or specimens. The same posture for NIH in use or research in and of lethal chemical weapons.

NIH must end any conflicted relationship (real, perceived etc.) with the pharmaceutical industry as it relates to approval of any of its funded studies.

NIH is to take no funding or donations from any pharmaceutical industry parties etc.

NIH must have no contact whatsoever (direct or indirect) with the Chief of Staff Suzie Wiles of the Trump administration.

The revolving door policy between NIH, HHS, FDA etc. and BIG pharma (vaccine makers such as Pfizer, Moderna etc.) must be ended immediately.

NIH Director must examine each unit, department, entity under its purview and if a duplication or a waste of tax-payer money, if not a functional high-quality entity within NIH, then it must be shut down. Top level technocrats must be removed, reassigned and if possible, cut 25% of all staff across the board. This examination must begin on the first day of being sworn in as the new head.

FDA

2)The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) must disband the current drug and vaccine research and related EUA and BLA panels, decision groups, advisory boards, external and internal boards and make know to the public all the decisions and what went into them across COVID for all COVID decisions.

The FDA commissioner must IMMEDIATELY call for the withdrawal of any and all mRNA technology related vaccines e.g. Pfizer, Moderna etc.; complete; this must include a complete removal from market with witnessed destruction of any supplies.

The FDA commissioner must IMMEDIATELY call for the end of any mRNA technology gene-based vaccine research. Complete.

FDA Commissioner (incoming) must commit to end the revolving door between itself (Commissioners) and BIG Pharma, that he himself/herself will accept no position within BIG Pharma for at least 5 years post leaving the FDA post.

The FDA commissioner must state immediately that there will not be any FAST TRACK approvals of any future products especially vaccines that come to it for approval.

The FDA commissioner must initiate a public open examination of all EUAs granted to Pfizer and Moderna etc. as it relates to all COVID mRNA vaccines, DNA viral vector, any drugs e.g. Paxlovid etc. In fact, any and all medications and vaccines and any sort of ‘countermeasure’ that the FDA gave EUA approval for up to this date.

The FDA must initiate new and proper vaccine and drug advisory boards within 2 weeks of the new FDA lead taking over.

The FDA must make available to the public (in at most 6 months after approval of the incoming Commissioner) all the data, evidence, submissions, everything, that all organizations and entities submitted to it across COVID up to present, including all data and submissions that went into the FDA’s approval (EUAs) of the Pfizer and Moderna mRNA gene vaccines. All.

The FDA must call for an urgent meeting of all the vaccine companies e.g. CEOs Bourla, Bancel, Sahin etc. and all mRNA technology inventors e.g. Malone, Weissman, Tureci, Kariko etc. and especially those vaccine makers that manufactured Malone et al. mRNA gene vaccines e.g. Pfizer, Moderna, BioNTech etc. and in live open door public meetings, display all the harms, adverse event, death data it has (they have in possession) and allow all relevant external experts to attend to produce all the harms, adverse event, and death data that has accumulated since the roll-out of the mRNA vaccine. All aspects of the mRNA vaccine must be reviewed in public and all made available to the public within 6 months of the new FDA Commissioner taking office.

There is no existing randomized placebo-controlled study double blinded, or triple blinded that shows that the COVID mRNA gene vaccines reduced hospitalization, death, ICU, severe illness etc. in children or adults, elderly etc. The FDA Commissioner must reveal to the public what studies the FDA (past and existing under new leadership) uses to support that statement that the mRNA vaccine reduced hospitalization and death and was beneficial to the public, e.g. in the elderly.

The FDA must cease and desist any and all promotion of the mRNA gene vaccine for COVID.

All senior officials of FDA must be removed and re-assigned to other agencies. 25% of the FDA’s workforce must be fired within 2 months of the new FDA Commissioner taking office.

FDA must end any conflicted relationship (real, perceived etc.) with the pharmaceutical industry as it relates to approval of any of its funded studies or decisions, advisory boards etc.

FDA is to take no funding or donations or financial support of any kind from any pharmaceutical industry parties etc.

FDA must have no contact whatsoever (direct or indirect) with the Chief of Staff Suzie Wiles of the Trump administration.

The new FDA Commissioner under Trump 2.0 must work with head agency HHS Secretary and CDC and NIH etc. to reverse the 1986 Childhood vaccine ACT; National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA) of 1986 (42 U.S.C. §§ 300aa-1 to 300aa-34) was signed into law by United States President Ronald Reagan; NCVIA's purpose was to eliminate the potential financial liability of vaccine manufacturers due to vaccine injury claims; so that anyone harmed in the future by vaccines can sue the vaccine makers and all involved

The new FDA Commissioner under Trump 2.0 must work with head agency HHS Secretary and CDC and NIH etc. to end and make retroactive the LIABILITY PROTECTION under PREP Act that Azar helped implement (Feb/March 2020) and enforce/activate for the fraud PCR manufactured COVID; this so that those harmed by the mRNA vaccine can enter courts for financial redress.

The new FDA Commissioner under Trump 2.0 must make available to the public all data related to COVID, all, all linked to the mRNA vaccines that FDA, CDC, NIH etc. has in possession. Bourla, Bancel etc. All.

The new FDA Commissioner under Trump 2.0 with CDC, HHS etc. must work immediately with POTUS Trump to end the woke TRANSGENDER madness and brutal transgender surgeries and puberty blockers on our children.

The new FDA Commissioner under Trump 2.0 must work with head agency HHS Secretary and CDC and NIH etc. to set up a victim compensation fund for all those hurt by the COVID fraud OWS lockdowns and the Malone et al. mRNA vaccine.

FDA Commissioner must examine each unit, department, entity under its purview and if a duplication or a waste of tax-payer money, if not a functional high-quality entity within FDA, then it must be shut down. Top level technocrats must be removed, reassigned and if possible, cut 25% of all staff across the board. This examination must begin on the first day of being sworn in as the new head.

CDC

3)The CDC must immediately disband the MMWR (Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report) it produces (especially during COVID) given its lack of scientific rigor, merit, substance and the politicization of the MMWR. This may be replaced by an independent, unbiased public health report.

The CDC must cease and desist any and all promotion of the mRNA technology gene vaccine for COVID.

CDC Director (incoming) must commit to end the revolving door between itself and BIG Pharma, that he himself/herself will accept no position within BIG Pharma for at least 5 years post leaving the CDC position.

All senior officials of CDC must be removed and re-assigned to other agencies. 25% of the CDC’s workforce must be fired within 2 months of the new CDC Director taking office.

The CDC must immediately disband the VAERS vaccine adverse event database surveillance system and replace it with an updated acute surveillance system to track and report on mRNA vaccine harms and deaths with a focus on the upcoming 25 years.

CDC must immediately stop all gain-of-function (GoF) or related research in any US affiliated or funded or operated biolab anywhere in the world. CDC must stop its involvement (direct or indirectly) all bioweapons biological research in US laboratories and anywhere globally that the US is affiliated to. No US tax-payer money must be used for any such research anywhere in the world.

CDC must end any conflicted relationship (real, perceived etc.) with the pharmaceutical industry as it relates to approval of any of its funded studies or decisions, advisory boards etc.

CDC is to take no funding or donations or financial support of any kind from any pharmaceutical industry parties etc.

CDC must have no contact whatsoever (direct or indirect) with the Chief of Staff Suzie Wiles of the Trump administration.

CDC Director must examine each unit, department, entity under its purview and if a duplication or a waste of tax-payer money, if not a functional high-quality entity within CDC, then it must be shut down. Top level technocrats must be removed, reassigned and if possible, cut 25% of all staff across the board. This examination must begin on the first day of being sworn in as the new head.

NIAID

4)NIAID must immediately stop all gain-of-function (GoF) or related research in any US affiliated or funded or operated biolab anywhere in the world. NIAID must stop its involvement (direct or indirectly) all bioweapons biological research in US laboratories and anywhere globally that the US is affiliated to. No US tax-payer money must be used for any such research anywhere in the world. NIAID must return to the 1972/1975 Nixon era and agreements (1969 to 1976 Nixon era, the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), or Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BTWC) 1975 relating to weapons of mass destruction) and renounce the use of lethal biological agents and weapons, and all other methods of biological warfare. Renounce its role in such lethal biological agents and weapons. NIAID will confine its biological research to defensive measures such as immunization and safety measures and work with the Department of Defense in disposing of existing stocks of bacteriological or any such weapons or specimens. The same posture for NIAID in use or research in and of lethal chemical weapons.

NIAID must end any conflicted relationship (real, perceived etc.) with the pharmaceutical industry as it relates to approval of any of its funded studies or decisions, advisory boards etc.

NIAID is to take no funding or donations or financial support of any kind from any pharmaceutical industry parties etc.

NIAID Director must examine each unit, department, entity under its purview and if a duplication or a waste of tax-payer money, if not a functional high-quality entity within NIAID, then it must be shut down. Top level technocrats must be removed, reassigned and if possible, cut 25% of all staff across the board. This examination must begin on the first day of being sworn in as the new head.

NIAID must have no contact whatsoever (direct or indirect) with the Chief of Staff Suzie Wiles of the Trump administration.

August 2020

FOIA’d Contracts Show CDC Expected up to 1,000 VAERS Reports per Day for COVID Vaccines

In late August 2020, the CDC contracted with General Dynamics to handle VAERS reports for COVID-19 vaccines. The contract anticipated up to 1,000 reports per day, with up to 40% of them serious in nature. The value of the year-long contract was $9.45 million. This means that months before the EUA of any COVID vaccines, the CDC anticipated up to a 600% increase over the average annual number of VAERS reports in recent years with 8 times the rate of serious reports. Research Rebel FOIA'd Contracts Show CDC Expected up to 1,000 VAERS Reports per Day for COVID Vaccines Executive Summary… Read more

October 22, 2020

The FDA was aware of quite a number of potential serious adverse events that could be caused by the COVID-19 “vaccines.”

The slide below was presented at the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) meeting on October 22, 2020.

https://www.fda.gov/media/143557/download (page 17)

December 8, 2020

The FDA was warned about the risk of adverse events BEFORE the Emergency Use Authorization was approved, and they simply ignored the warning.

On Dec. 8, 2020, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) received a public submission from J. Patrick Whelan, M.D., Ph.D. In his public submission, Whelan sought to alert the FDA about the potential for vaccines designed to create immunity to the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein to instead cause injuries. Specifically, Whelan was concerned that the new mRNA vaccine technology utilized by Pfizer and Moderna has “the potential to cause microvascular injury (inflammation and small blood clots called microthrombi) to the brain, heart, liver and kidneys in ways that were not assessed in the safety trials.” While Whelan did not dispute the vaccines’ potential to quickly arrest the spread of the virus (assuming that the vaccines prove to actually prevent transmission — also not assessed in the clinical trials), he cautioned that “it would be vastly worse if hundreds of millions of people were to suffer long-lasting or even permanent damage to their brain or heart micro-vasculature as a result of failing to appreciate in the short-term an unintended effect of full-length spike protein-based vaccines on other organs.” Unfortunately, Whelan’s concerns were not acknowledged, and the agency instead relied on the limited clinical trial data. The VRBPAC endorsed the use of the Pfizer vaccine on Dec. 10. The following day, the FDA issued the first COVID-19 vaccine emergency use authorization allowing the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to be widely distributed in individuals 16 and older without calling for the additional studies that Whelan felt were critical to assure safety of the vaccine, especially in children. https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/could-spike-protein-in-moderna-pfizer-vaccines-cause-blood-clots-brain-inflammation-and-heart-attacks

Whelan Fda Letter Re Eau Pfizer

108KB ∙ PDF file

Download

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/Whelan-FDA-letter-re-EAU-Pfizer-.pdf

December 11, 2020

FDA Emergency Use Authorization

The oft-repeated claim that the “vaccines” were 95% efficacious was based on the relative risk ratio. However, for the participants in the placebo group, the risk of being diagnosed with COVID-19 was only 162/18325= 0.9%.

https://www.fda.gov/media/144416/download (page 23)

January 20, 2021

February 13, 2021

Lethal Injection

896KB ∙ PDF file

Download

https://howbad.info/lethalinjection.pdf

April 30, 2021

Pfizer and the FDA knew 1,223 deaths were associated with the Pfizer “vaccine” as were hundreds of different diseases (“adverse events”).

They attempted to keep these facts hidden for 75 years.

https://howbad.info/time.html

Pfizer’s “Cumulative Analysis of Post-authorization Adverse Event Reports.”

SUMMARY AND CONCLUSION Review of the available data for this cumulative PM experience, confirms a favorable benefit: risk balance for BNT162b2. Pfizer will continue routine pharmacovigilance activities on behalf of BioNTech according to the Pharmacovigilance Agreement in place, in order to assure patient safety and will inform the Agency if an evaluation of the safety data yields significant new information for BNT162b2.

https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/04/reissue_5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf (page 29)

Cumulative Analysis Of Post Authorization Adverse Event Reports

958KB ∙ PDF file

Download

The graphs below were extracted from the Daily Clout report.

APPENDIX 1. LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST

The 9 pages below merely list the names of diseases or “adverse events” that were KNOWN to Pfizer by April 30, 2021. The 393-page document below provides the data associated with each of the many “adverse events.”

The 393-page document below details the extent of the suffering that Pfizer knew was caused by their “vaccine.”

The extent of the harm that Pfizer’s product has caused is astonishing.

Pfizer Adverse Events Report

4.21MB ∙ PDF file

Download

https://www.globalresearch.ca/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/pfizer-report.pdf

May 8, 2021

57 Top Scientists and Doctors Release Shocking Study on COVID Vaccines and Demand Immediate Stop to All Vaccinations

SARS-CoV-2 mass vaccination: Urgent questions on vaccine safety that demand answers from international health agencies, regulatory authorities, governments and vaccine developers.

Despite calls for caution, the risks of SARS-CoV-2 vaccination have been minimized or ignored by health organizations and government authorities. We propose halting mass-vaccination and opening an urgent pluralistic, critical, and scientifically-based dialogue on SARS-CoV-2 vaccination among scientists, medical doctors, international health agencies, regulatory authorities, governments, and vaccine developers. This is the only way to bridge the current gap between scientific evidence and public health policy regarding the SARS-CoV-2 vaccines. We are convinced that humanity deserves a deeper understanding of the risks than what is currently touted as the official position. https://www.globalresearch.ca/57-top-scientists-doctors-release-shocking-study-covid-vaccines-demand-immediate-stop-all-vaccinations/5746848

May 24, 2021

300 Pages of Emails Leave No Doubt: Fauci, NIH Knew Early On of Injuries, Deaths After COVID Shots

Reports of injuries and deaths following COVID-19 vaccines — including a child injured by the Pfizer vaccine during a clinical trial and a fatal vaccine-induced case of myocarditis — reached NIH researchers, Dr. Anthony Fauci and others in 2021 and 2022. https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/fauci-nih-knew-covid-vaccine-injuries-deaths-emails/ https://childrenshealthdefense.org/wp-content/uploads/NIH-FOIA-59265-04.21.2024-Production.pdf

May 27, 2021

https://web.archive.org/web/20210530014437/https://omny.fm/shows/on-point-with-alex-pierson/new-peer-reviewed-study-on-covid-19-vaccines-sugge

You may need to copy the link above and paste it into your browser in order to get it to work.

May 31, 2021

New research shows that the coronavirus spike protein from COVID-19 vaccination unexpectedly enters the bloodstream, which is a plausible explanation for thousands of reported side-effects from blood clots and heart disease to brain damage and reproductive issues, a Canadian cancer vaccine researcher said last week. “We made a big mistake. We didn’t realize it until now,” said Byram Bridle, a viral immunologist and associate professor at University of Guelph, Ontario, in an interview with Alex Pierson last Thursday, in which he warned listeners that his message was “scary.” “We thought the spike protein was a great target antigen, we never knew the spike protein itself was a toxin and was a pathogenic protein. So, by vaccinating people we are inadvertently inoculating them with a toxin,” Bridle said on the show, which is not easily found in a Google search but went viral on the internet this weekend. Bridle, a vaccine researcher who was awarded a $230,000 government grant last year for research on COVID vaccine development, said that he and a group of international scientists filed a request for information from the Japanese regulatory agency to get access to what’s called the “biodistribution study.” “It’s the first time ever scientists have been privy to seeing where these messenger RNA [mRNA] vaccines go after vaccination,” said Bridle. “Is it a safe assumption that it stays in the shoulder muscle? The short answer is: absolutely not. It’s very disconcerting.” https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/vaccine-researcher-admits-big-mistake-says-spike-protein-is-dangerous-toxin

Biodistribution study:

The lipid nanoparticles do NOT remain in the arm. They go throughout the body and concentrate in the Liver, Spleen, Adrenal Glands, Ovaries and Bone Marrow.

https://www.tga.gov.au/sites/default/files/foi-2389-06.pdf

Pfizer Report Japanese Government

634KB ∙ PDF file

Download

https://www.docdroid.net/xq0Z8B0/pfizer-report-japanese-government-pdf#page=17

https://bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/2021-japan-study-translation-lnp-in-ovaries.pdf

Early Summer 2021

In early Summer 2021, four facts became more widely understood among the community of people trying to understand the biotechnology, risks and benefits of the products marketed as ‘Covid-19 vaccines.’ The inflammatory lipid nanoparticles and their payloads collect in the ovaries and other key organs, are not rapidly cleared from the human body and are toxic. Pfizer scientists knew this before seeking EUA approval from the FDA through the 11/20/2020 EUA application. FDA scientists led by Marion Gruber knew this when authorizing the product for emergency use on 12/11/2020. Pfizer, FDA and Gruber withheld this information from the public and knowingly lied each time they described the products as “safe and effective…” Bailiwick News On the significance of 21 USC 360bbb-3(k): "use" of EUA products "shall not constitute clinical investigation." Orientation for new readers… Read more

July 10, 2021

Karen Kingston

Very early on, Karen Kingston reported clearly and eloquently on the blatant fraud that was being perpetrated.

https://rumble.com/v1pw1l5-cv19-ai-bioweapon-from-infection-to-injection-karen-kingston.html

Clinical Protocols:

https://web.archive.org/web/20210308053257/https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf

33301246 Safety and Efficacy of the BNT162b2 mRNA Covid-19 Vaccine

