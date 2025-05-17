Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

User's avatar
TriTorch's avatar
TriTorch
1h

Paul, nice find.

Crypto was discovered in documents as early as 1997, it's been in the works for a very long time and its entire purpose is to eventually slither its way around our necks in the form of CBDCs and permanently enslave us:

Man Finds Documents From 1997 Detailing Everything Happening Now Digital ID DigitaC urrency Virtual Work MRNA Vaccines Rewriting Genes WHO Vaccination Programs Transhumanism Digital Integration: https://tritorch.com/degradation/ManFindsDocumentsFrom1997DetailingEverythingHappeningNowDigitalIDDigitalCurrencyVirtualWorkMRNAVaccinesRewritingGenesWHOVaccinationProgramsTranshumanismDigitalIntegrationMay2025.mp4 [2:15mins]

Here is a high quality comprehensive and comprehensible breakdown of just how that snake is slithering around our gullets:

HELL ON EARTH IS COMING WITH CBDCs - Here is How: https://old.bitchute.com/video/C8Dm3BjdJm14 https://old.bitchute.com/video/C8Dm3BjdJm14 [15mins]

Here is where we are headed if we do nothing:

Climate change isn't about spending money to solve some imaginary problem. It is about stealing money using said imaginary problem as the ruse while locking you down into a tiny prison city so the world can then become their playground.

Those 15 minute cities are actually concentration camps which they will raze at will. Under no circumstances should anyone comply with any of the following enslavement protocols:

-15 minute cities (your panopticon prison)

-CBDCs (they will turn your money on and off at will)

-Digital IDs (tracking tracing all contacts, associations, conversations, wrongthink)

-Vaccine passports (transhumanist software versioning for the human mind: v1 v2 v3.03 etc.)

Once locked inside, it will be incredibly difficult to get out, so do not go in in the first place.

Horst Baer's avatar
Horst Baer
1h

If so, chase this venim off God's planet, good riddance, most of them, the kernel, is of the *tribe's* origin, double good riddance.!!!

