A vicious pen by The Telegraph: "Peak America is over; Donald Trump’s trade war capitulation will not reverse the damage to the dollar’s supremacy" what is your opinion? "Escalate to de-escalate" not
no art of the deal, they say its bullocks, it's failure by Trump; what is your opinion? "is best described by Macbeth’s soliloquy: “It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying
nothing”. (Macbeth’s soliloquy); ‘More than a month of abject chaos – during which we’ve seen one climbdown after another – has culminated in almost total capitulation. By Trump, that is, and not, as the US president sees it, by China to the US.’
‘If Chinese experience is anything to go by, all the EU has to do is sit tight and call Trump’s bluff. Given a few weeks, the US will “pause” whatever actions it intends to take against European exporters too.
The bottom line is that he cannot be taken seriously.’ Peak America is over
‘But let’s not be churlish. It’s good that Trump has retreated from some of his more extreme flights of fancy. The question is whether all that sound and fury has already done irreparable harm to the dollar and to America’s attractions as a safe haven for international capital.’
An unnecessary self-inflicted unforced error. That is what is being echoed now. How do you see it?
PURE FUCKING DEMOMANIPULATION -THE DAMAGE TO THE DOLLAR WAS A GRADUAL
RIPPING OFF OF THE US TREASURY BY CONGRESS IN GENERAL THAT SET UP FAKE AGENCIES TO SIPHON OFF THE MONEY--- "I WILL CALL MIT TGE WORLS'S BIGGEST HEIST"
More negativity which appeals to the Democrats that seem to be signing up.
Stock Market is forward looking and the outlook is BOOM.
Don't need to think any further other than to wait until more trade deals get done and tariffs won't even be major by the end of the season.
India, S. Korea, Japan, Italy will follow soon.