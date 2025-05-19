Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

Milton Farrow
23m

PURE FUCKING DEMOMANIPULATION -THE DAMAGE TO THE DOLLAR WAS A GRADUAL

RIPPING OFF OF THE US TREASURY BY CONGRESS IN GENERAL THAT SET UP FAKE AGENCIES TO SIPHON OFF THE MONEY--- "I WILL CALL MIT TGE WORLS'S BIGGEST HEIST"

Gerald D. Williams
25m

More negativity which appeals to the Democrats that seem to be signing up.

Stock Market is forward looking and the outlook is BOOM.

Don't need to think any further other than to wait until more trade deals get done and tariffs won't even be major by the end of the season.

India, S. Korea, Japan, Italy will follow soon.

