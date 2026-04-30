Schwartz in all likelihood will continue the deployment of the mRNA vaccine deadly as it is. I am always open to people plotting their own course and will not raise questions yet, everyone deserves a fair shot and a chance to reveal their true character, and let us see if she will stand up and apart from the typical sycophantic prostrating crew in the Trump orbit as it pertains to mRNA vaccine and Iran war…but it is hard to imagine she will break. She will lose her job instantly if she bucks the system. Just look at RFK Jr. whose silence was bought, openly, and now he is an advocate for mRNA vaccine…he is an advocate now and silent on everything he once fought against. who would have thought all this while he knows how deadly it is and ineffective.

Ask yourself, the RFK Jr. you knew asking you for donor money and Defender and CHD et al., would you have 2 years ago ever thought this guy would have got to be HHS Secretary and go silent on mRNA vaccine and vaccine and lockdowns and the fraud COVID? No, not that RFK Jr. This one, Yes! Not that one. Question is why?

Siri’s words are tough but lots of sage inside of them…I applaud him, his bravery, he could kiss any job at HHS or the Trump administration good bye, if that was ever the intent. Siri has shown he will not stroke anyone’s nuts for a job…not even RFK Jr. whom he worked for prior. Well done Aaron. He reminds me of Couey. Upstanding.

‘Trump's pick to head the CDC, Erica Schwartz, would likely be a disaster.



Schwartz led nationwide Covid-19 vaccine deployment and her long track record of directly issuing rights-crushing civilian and military vaccine mandates, including mandating injection of smallpox, anthrax, and flu vaccines into U.S. Forces, and discipling those that refused, reflects she lacks the basic ethics and morals to lead the CDC.



This agency does not need another cheerleader for industry; it needs a regulator over industry.



Her prior promotion, let alone mandates, of nearly a dozen different vaccines leave little hope she will objectively oversee CDC’s vaccine program which has, between 1986 and the 2026, gone from 3 injections to 29 injections, including in utero, by an infant’s first birthday, while chronic childhood disease has gone from under 10% to over 40% of children, most related to immune system dysregulation.’