Alexander News Network (ANN): Trump's War 2.0 for America

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Bonnie Camo MD's avatar
Bonnie Camo MD
15m

Schwartz is a disaster. She loves vaccines!

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Henry Katz's avatar
Henry Katz
31m

This is terrifying news.

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