of congress and Senate…not all but many…

Habibi for males

Habibti for females

It is a term of greeting endearment ‘My Dear’ ‘My love’…

The more I hear Abdul, the more I like him…no doubt he now has to show us in the Senate…I turned off the attacks on him in campaigns, but know if anyone turns out to be subversive they will be dealt with. I have no reason to think he has anything other than love for USA.