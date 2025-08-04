harmful ones, does not matter to these miscreants.

This is the guidance by AAP:

See Abraxas's writing below:

President, Delaware Medical Freedom Alliance

DelawareMFA.org

& Abraxas Studio of Art

“The American Academy of Pediatrics advocates for the elimination of nonmedical exemptions from immunizations as contrary to optimal individual and public health.”

Regarding vaccine mandates and the AAP’s desire for a blanket removal of non medical exemptions… It’s clear that the vaccine cult is frustrated by dwindling uptake, resulting from the mass awakening that occurred when the deadly covid shots were forced on society. There was never an official risk benefit analysis of the shots; their safety and efficacy were unproven, individual risk factors were ignored, effective treatment solutions were suppressed, mandates were imposed, and even though injuries and deaths from the shots are counted in the millions, the suffering is officially ignored. That deadly setup was intentional, ongoing, and has been observed, and experienced, by millions. The resulting pendulum swing towards mass refusal of vaccines is a threat to the system that worships them; without consideration for their necessity, safety, or efficacy.

Rather than acknowledging the catastrophic harms of the Covid era, those who followed government orders, to the detriment of themselves and others, are now doubling down, and attempting to lock the public’s vaccine choice exits shut. If that occurs, it will be a dark day for individual liberty. Our rights to bodily autonomy, religious freedom, and informed consent, come from God, and have been codified in many documents throughout history. These rights are fundamental to humanity and non negotiable.

The Nuremberg Code, the Code of Helsinki, the Belmont report, and The Civil Rights Act are strong declarations that arose from egregious violations of individual Liberty. It’s time for a Medical Freedom Declaration that fully exposes the ongoing harms inflicted upon humanity over the last five years, and the boundaries we are establishing to prevent similar future violations. It’s up to us to establish the framework in which we will once again secure our rights and contain those who seek to control us. Emerging technologies threaten our individual Liberty in ways we have yet to understand and those concerns also need to be addressed before we are subjected to them.

The listed documents above inform the public of our rights but we must face that we are on our own in defense of our sovereignty. Our government is too corrupt to prioritize our rights over the desires of tyrants, special interests, and anti-human agendas.

Where there is risk, there must be choice.